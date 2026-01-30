TNA’s Nic Nemeth Responds to MJF’s AEW Title Shot Offer

AEW Men’s World Champion MJF is taking the title on the road. Thus far, he’s called out wrestlers in multiple companies and independent promotions in regards to a title shot.

The latest came last Thursday when the 27-year-old champion called into Busted Open Radio and issued a challenge to former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. Fans were quick to dismiss it because of TNA’s working relationship with WWE. However, according to Nemeth, it’s not an issue.

Videos by VICE

“The really funny thing is, yeah, we can do it. I don’t know any inside dealings with AEW, but it seems like MJF can do what he likes,” Nemeth told Card Player. “He’s now hitting like independent shows. He’s going to CMLL, he’s all over the world. And I’m allowed to do basically whatever the hell I want with TNA. So, it absolutely can be real. I’m sure he was just talking out his ass because he thinks I probably won’t do it or it probably can’t happen.”

Nic nemeth: “MJF couldn’t hold my jockstrap.”

Additionally, Nemeth doesn’t think MJF has what it takes to “hang” in the ring with him. He would, however, be “humbled and honored” to do the match.

“But I appreciate it because he’s got all the potential in the world to be one of the greatest of all time and so far from what I’ve watched and I’m a fan of his, but he couldn’t possibly hang in the ring with me,” he continued. “He’s hung around a broken-down Daniel Bryan. Okay, that was probably just Daniel Bryan kind of leading the way, so the kids got a hell of a future. He’s going to be a fantastic multi-time champion, and I really think he’ll be solidified as a legend, but at the moment he couldn’t hold my jockstrap.”

Nemeth had a two decade long career with the WWE, becoming a Grand Slam Champion in that time. He was let go from his contract in 2023 and has been with TNA since. Last year he made a surprise one-off appearance in WWE.