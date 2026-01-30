Deftones Partner With Belching Beaver Brewery for a Horchata Blonde Ale Named After Their Song ‘Milk of the Madonna’

Deftones have partnered with Belching Beaver Brewery to release a brand new brew. The beverage is a Horchata Blonde Ale named “Milk of the Madonna” after the band’s second single from their new album, Private Music.

“Brewed in collaboration with our friends Deftones, this Horchata Blonde Ale hits smooth like a favorite track on repeat,” reads a description of the brew from Belching Beaver. “Creamy and mellow with notes of cinnamon and vanilla, it’s a flavor that warms in all the right places. Rich and rhythmic, each sip carries a subtle groove. Crafted to pair with late-night sessions, deep cuts, and the moments in between. Turn it up, pour it out, and let it play.”

Videos by VICE

introducing milk of the madonna – our first ever horchata blonde ale, and latest collaboration with @belchingbeaver.



california online pre-sale starts today at 5pm on https://t.co/Z7ISsIPZUL



distributing over the next few weeks to: ca, or, id, wa, nv, az, mn, ne, tx, co,… pic.twitter.com/EbikFYGOH3 — Deftones (@deftones) January 29, 2026

According to Metal Injection, pre-sales for Milk Of The Madonna are currently underway in California via Belching Beaver’s website. Wider availability will begin rolling out across CA, OR, ID, WA, NV, AZ, MN, NE, TX, and CO in the coming weeks.

This is not the Deftones’ first collab with Belching Beaver. They previously teamed up with the brewery for the Phantom Bride IPA. As well as its “amplified version,” the Imperial Phantom Bride IPA. The name of the brew is taken from a song on Deftones’ 2016 album, Gore.

“Named after the ethereal song by the one and only Deftones, Phantom Bride IPA is a blend of Amarillo, Citra, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops delicately balanced for the perfectly drinkable mix of citrus and hoppy goodness,” reads the description of the original Phantom Bride. “A truly original Deftones/Belching Beaver collaboration envisioned by Chino Moreno and skillfully crafted by Thomas Peters. Sit back, put on your headphones and drink away.”

The “Milk of the Madonna” brew will eventually be available in Mexico and Aruba as well

The Imperial description adds: “Imperial Phantom Bride is the amplified version of our classic Phantom Bride IPA that started it all. A citrus and hoppy India Pale Ale envisioned by Chino Moreno and Deftones, skillfully crafted by Belching Beaver’s Thomas Peters. Doubling down on the amount of Citra, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops to balance the higher-octane backbone of this imperial IPA that really kicks. Sit back, turn up the volume, and drink away.”

Now, I can actually speak from experience here, because I have tried the Phantom Bride brews. Personally, I was a big fan. So, I’m very eager to try the “Milk of the Madonna” when its availability expands.