Are Deftones Teasing a New Album? Behind “Private Music”

Over the weekend, Deftones performed a set at Crystal Palace Park in London, and during the show, the band teased something titled “Private Music,” which could be a new album or song.

As the band played, the screen behind them displayed the phrase “Private Music,” along with the Roman numerals X.VII.MMXXV. Lambgoat points out that this could be read as July 10, 2025, or October 7, 2025, but that July 10 seems more likely as it’s a Friday and new music traditionally drops on Fridays.

There have been rumors that, last year, Deftones wrapped up recording new music with producer Nick Raskulinecz, but nothing concrete or official has emerged until now.

Deftones Are Touring the US and Canada

Deftones, Idles & The Barbarians of California:

8/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/24 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

8/25 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

8/27 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

8/29 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

8/30 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

9/1 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

9/7 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Deftones, Phantogram & The Barbarians of California:

9/8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

9/10 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

9/11 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

9/13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

9/15 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center