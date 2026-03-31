J. Cole Says Streaming Undervalues Music, Creates Surface-Level Critique: ‘There’s No Barrier of Entry’

In the age of music streaming, there’s a lot not to like. Ever-rising monthly costs, inadequate artist payouts, the proliferation of AI slop, and even a morality crisis over a CEO’s investment in military drones. And that’s only naming a few.

During a March 2026 appearance on the Lost in Vegas YouTube channel, J. Cole revealed another issue at the heart of streaming discontent. With the world’s music library at our fingertips for a flat monthly fee, there’s a lack of commitment that breeds shallow engagement.

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“What I don’t like right now is … you pay your $10 or $15 a month, you got every song in the world,” said J. Cole. “We already undervalue it.”

In contrast to this era of streaming, or even to the rise of digital music overall, listeners in previous decades had to buy a full album or a single. It was more than having a physical disc or vinyl, a practice that has taken on nostalgic significance in recent years. One aspect of buying an album back then was having a stake in forming an opinion. Essentially, you want to get your money’s worth.

“If I didn’t like an album when I bought that s—t on CD … I got the right to not like this, because I spent $15.99,” said Cole. “Now I can have a conversation with somebody else that spent their $15.99.”

J. Cole Thinks Music Streaming Has Devalued Meaningful Critique

Purchasing albums fostered greater commitment to an artist and their music, but there’s also an argument to be made that physical albums create community. As J. Cole said, if you didn’t like an album that you paid for, you could strike up a critique with someone who also felt they wasted their money. The opposite is true as well: it brings together listeners who enjoyed an album. The record store was a place to hang out as much as it was a place to buy albums.

Now, that sense of community is gone with streaming’s unlimited access to almost every album ever made. There’s no need to seek out like-minded local fans, since the entire internet exists. Cole stated that this has led to a distinct lack of meaningful critique.

“You don’t even care about this artist … you just see a conversation happening and you want to be a part of it,” he said. “There’s no barrier of entry for anyone to experience the music.”

Before anyone cries gatekeeping, that doesn’t seem to be what J. Cole is describing. The barrier to entry doesn’t mean keeping an artist low-profile on purpose, or denying anyone access. But it does allude to making a conscious investment in the music you listen to. Which means not jumping on the bandwagon of the latest online discourse after giving an album your bare-minimum attention.

“Back in the days … they only had the option of listening with their heart,” said Cole. “They buy the record, put it on … it was a full-on experience … They didn’t sit around like, ‘I think he could have shaved off five songs.’ Nah, they just like, ‘Wow. Look what we got.’”