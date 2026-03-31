New Overwatch Season 2 Hero Revealed

Overwatch fans are eagerly awaiting its second season after the popular hero shooter’s successful 2026 refresh, and Blizzard has gone ahead and unveiled the game’s next new hero ahead of Season 2.

Overwatch Unveils new hero coming in season 2

screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

It’s safe to say that 2026 has so far been one of the most important years in Overwatch‘s now decade-long history. Blizzard cut Season 20 short in favor of a full refresh, dropping the “2” in Overwatch 2, and bringing in five new heroes to kick off Season 1: Domina, Emre, Mizuki, Anran, and the ever-popular Jetpack Cat, the game’s zaniest new hero since Wrecking Ball joined the roster way back in 2018.

Videos by VICE

The buzz around Overwatch‘s new strategy has been very positive, with fans getting excited about Blizzard’s fresh story drops, including the latest cinematic depicting Vendetta’s violent Talon takeover, and the game’s new seasonal cadence. Furthermore, Blizzard promised that every season will add a new hero to the roster, with five more heroes set to be added throughout the course of 2026, the next of which has just been revealed.

KEy details about the new hero are still unknown

Respectfully… y’all aren’t ready for this one 😮‍💨🔥



Join us Apr 8 at 9am PT for the premiere of our latest Hero Trailer as we kick off the next chapter in the Reign of Talon 💪 pic.twitter.com/1Etxn68tax — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 31, 2026

In a new post on X, the official Overwatch account shared the image released at the start of Season 1 that shows Domina, Anran, Emre, Mizuki, and Jetpack Cat along with five other mysterious silhouettes of the rest of the yet-to-be-revealed 2026 heroes. This time, however, there are only four silhouettes, as one of them has been uncovered. In the bottom right, fans will notice a new face: That of a woman wielding a large rifle with a pink bird-like drone hovering above her arm. Her red beret, super-long braided hair, and red and green color scheme are already reminding fans of Cammy from Street Fighter.

Despite the hero’s look being officially revealed, there’s still a lot that fans don’t know about her, such as her name, role, and affiliation in Overwatch‘s ever-developing narrative. That said, it can immediately be inferred based on her stature that she almost certainly isn’t a tank. While her rifle insinuates that she may be a new DPS hero, her pink bird drone seems like it has some sort of supportive capabilities, like perhaps scanning for enemies or creating distractions. It’ll be interesting to find out whether players will be able to take full control of the drone and fly it around the map like Apex Legends‘ Crypto or Marathon‘s Thief shell.

Luckily, Overwatch fans won’t need to wait too long to learn more about the freshly revealed hero, as the tweet mentions that a new trailer for the hero is set to be debuted next week, on April 8. The new trailer will likely coincide with more information about Season 2, including “the next chapter in the Reign of Talon.” Additionally, Ramattra is the next hero confirmed to be joining Overwatch‘s Stadium roster once Season 2 kicks off in two weeks. Following a solid first season, it seems there’s still a lot for Overwatch fans to be excited about moving into Season 2 and beyond.

Overwatch is available for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.