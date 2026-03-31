New Xbox Game Pass “Triton” Tier Leaked – Could Let Players Pay Only for First-Party Games

A new Xbox Game Pass tier could be introduced in the future, according to a datamine leak. If true, the new subscription Triton tier would allow players to only pay for Microsoft first-party titles such as Fable and DOOM Eternal.

Xbox Game Pass “Triton” Tier Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Microsoft

Ever since new Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has taken over, the executive has made several comments stating that she wants to make Game Pass more affordable to consumers again. However, a leak might have just revealed how Microsoft is planning to win back players with a new first-party focused Game Pass tier.

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This latest leak comes from redphx, who often datamines Xbox Game Pass updates. In a recent post on X, the dataminer revealed that he had uncovered a new program codename in the service’s files called “Triton.” According to redphx, it appears that Microsoft is testing out a new Game Pass program that only includes titles from Xbox Studios.

Screenshot: X @redphx

Leaked Xbox Game Pass “Triton” Tier Games List (So Far)

Here are the titles currently listed in the new Triton Xbox Game Pass tier:

Screenshot: Microsoft, id software

DOOM Eternal

Doom 64

Dishonored 2

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Gears 5

Halo 5

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade

Ori and the Blind Forest

Psychonauts

Retro Classics

State Of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Why the Xbox Game Pass Triton Tier Could Be a Big Deal

Screenshot: Microsoft

If this latest leak is true, it’s a pretty big deal. It means players will be able to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass just for first-party major titles. One of the biggest complaints about the Game Pass price hike in 2025 is that users were being forced to pay more for third-party games they didn’t even want.

For example, Game Pass Ultimate currently comes bundled with an annual Fortnite Crew subscription. This is, of course, problematic for users who don’t play the battle royale. The rumored Triton tier would solve this problem, as it would allow players to just pay for Xbox Studios titles such as the upcoming Fable or Forza Horizon 6.

Will the Xbox Game Pass Triton Tier Actually Release?

Screenshot: Microsoft

The Triton Xbox Game Pass codename is real, as it was discovered from a datamine of an official update. However, it’s not 100% confirmed that it will be a new subscription tier that Microsoft will actually make official. Although the evidence of it being a new tier is certainly compelling.

For starters, this isn’t the first time Microsoft has used similar codenames. For example, Game Pass Ultimate uses “CALLISTO” in its files, and the Standard tier is called “DIA.” So based on Microsoft’s naming system, it appears that “TRITON” is a brand new Game Pass tier that has not been announced yet by the publisher. That said, it’s best to keep our expectations in check.

What the Triton Tier Means for Xbox Game Pass Pricing

Screenshot: Microsoft

It should also be pointed out that we currently have no idea what a potential Triton Game Pass tier would even cost players. Ultimate currently costs $29.99 a month, but it also includes many third-party games and additional benefits. Assuming Triton is just Xbox Game Studios, could we see a $19 price range? Well, at this point, this is just pure speculation.

Regardless, the leaked Triton tier lines up with reports about Microsoft wanting to make their ecosystem more affordable again. For example, CEO Asha Sharma reportedly told developers she’s considering bundling Game Pass with Netflix. So there are definitely rumblings of a shakeup to the Xbox subscription service in the near future.