Kevin Gates Claims He ‘Could’ve Cured’ His Father of AIDS

One of the most debilitating diseases you could have is AIDS. Millions of people have died over the years from it, and there’s still no cure. People have managed to live with it through treatments over the years. But there’s still no way to completely rid yourself of HIV. Kevin Gates, unfortunately, knows all too well how it impacts people. His father passed away from it, a grief that he’s carried in his life and art alike. However, he also believes that he could have cured him.

In a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Gates opened up about his late father. There, the Baton Rouge rapper suggested that his old man died from sharing needles with an AIDS-infected person. “He never lied to me about nothing,” Kevin Gates said. “He was so beautiful. If you could’ve seen my dad, he was beautiful. It’s crazy you asked me that. Nobody ever asks me this.”

Videos by VICE

Gates lost his father in his early teens. That grief has sat with him over the years and made him wonder if it was all avoidable. All of it led him to diving into the world of holistic medicine, something he argued would’ve saved his late dad.

Kevin Gates Argues He Could’ve Stopped His Father From Dying of AIDS Complications

“I was with him. I was with for a long time,” he said. “He taught me a lot of beautiful lessons. If I could go back in time—it’s sad what I’m about to say—but I could’ve cured him. I ain’t Dr. Sebi or no s*** like that. I ain’t trying to act like that, but I could have cured him. He’s the one who made me take health so serious.”

There’s no concrete proof that this is true. But Kevin Gates has never shied away from such alternative practices, given his emphasis on spirituality. In May 2025, he spoke with Paul Pierce on The Truth After Dark podcast about the importance of semen retention and manifestation. “I was spiritually aligning myself with somebody, and she was [like], ‘You don’t cum?’ I said I don’t.” Gates recalled an old conversation. “She got upset with me, and I was like, ‘Why is this such a big deal? She changed in all her energy…and that’s when I realized the value that the life force has. It’s so powerful that it can create a child.”