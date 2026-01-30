The Rock’s Daughter Ava Announces WWE Departure

Ava Raine (Simone Johnson, daughter of The Rock) is departing WWE.

The shocking news came Friday afternoon when Ava shared a post to social media revealing that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was her last. She has been with the WWE since 2023 and has held several different positions. At the beginning of her career she was wrestling but she — and WWE — quickly realized it wasn’t for her. So she was made a valet, and then eventually she became the NXT General Manager. Out of all her roles the GM proved the most fruitful. She’s made many matches official on NXT’s weekly programming as well as Premium Live Events.

“This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT & subsequently WWE,” Ava wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it’s also new turning point in my life. It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava.”

The Rock’s emotional reaction to daughter Ava’s career

Last fall, The Rock opened up about his daughter’s WWE career, tearing up when discussing how she “carved her own path.”

“I grew up in wrestling. She was born into it too just like I was,” he told MTV UK (h/t: Wrestling Inc). “She said, ‘Hey, I want to do what you do,’ but the difference is, that’s why I get emotional because she’s like, ‘I want to do what you do, but I want to carve my own path.’ That’s the difference. That was a big deal when I heard that because it’s easy for any kid who wants to come up and do what their parents are doing to, maybe it’s not overt, but to utilize the influence. It never happened.

I never got that call like, ‘Hey, can you call someone?’ I never got that call, and that’s the truth,” he continued. “That’s the thing that makes me proud. I would have been there anyway. I would have made that call, but when you don’t get it, it gave me a profound sense of pride because I helped with her mom raise an amazing human being.”

It’s unknown if Ava will continue on in the wrestling world or if she will pivot to another career.