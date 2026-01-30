Everything We Know About LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is preparing to usher in the next era of LEGO adventures and there are already a ton of details about the upcoming game for fans to dig into.

How Many Playable Characters are in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?

Play video

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature seven playable characters at launch.

Videos by VICE

Batman, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Jim Gordon, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul are all playable characters. Each is equipped with unique skills, progression tree, combos, and gadgets.

The September 2026 DLC is expected to expand the playable roster to nine by adding The Joker and Harley Quinn specifically for the Mayhem Mode.

In comparison to something like The Skywalker Saga, that’s a much smaller number than TT Games LEGO fans may be used to. That said LEGO Batman is taking a different approach when it comes to its roster. Although there are only seven playable characters at launch, each characters has a totally unique playstyle and tons of costume variations for customization.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will include 100 different suits and outfits, which can be earned throughout the story campaign, for a wide range of alternate looks to customize playable characters.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases May 29, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Switch 2 owners will need to wait a bit longer for that version to launch at a date later in 2026.

Consumers who pre-order the Deluxe Edition, which currently retails for $90, gain 3-days early access to the game. Pre-order customers will also receive a Dark Knight Returns-inspired batsuit.

Shoppers should note that the 72-hour early access is typically guaranteed for digital pre-orders. If you are ordering a physical Deluxe Edition, check with your retailer.

Does Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark KNight have co-op SUpport?

Yes, there will be local co-op support at launch. The game will not include online co-op support though.

“Fans of all generations will be able to enjoy the game solo or team up with a friend or family member through two-player local couch cooperative gameplay only. Online co-op will not be available.”

What are the pre-order bonuses for LEgo Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Standard Edition pre-orders for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) will receive The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit at launch, inspired by the legendary comic book series.

Pre-orders for the LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Deluxe Edition on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) will receive 72-hour early access to the game beginning on May 26, in addition to The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit.

Here is a full list of everything included in the Deluxe Edition package:

Full Base Game

Legacy Collection

Arkham Trilogy Pack

Batman Beyond Pack

Party Music Pack

Mayhem Collection*

Play as The Joker and Harley Quinn

All-New Story Mission

Mayhem Mode

Sinister Pack

Pre-Order Incentive

3-Days Early Access

“The Dark Knight Returns” Batsuit

LEgo Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Is open-World

The game will feature an open world Gotham City full of secrets and surprises to discover, puzzles to solve, challenges to complete, rewards to collect, and crimes to stop.

LEgo Batman: Legacy of the Dark KNight Includes Vehicles

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

The Batmobile, and its many variations, are an iconic part of Batman’s comics and films and the vehicle will be present in this game. LEGO Batman will feature a variety of Batmobiles and Batcycles to cruise around Gotham City’s open world, including rides like the legendary Tumbler.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark KNight HAs no microtransactions (But there will be DLC)

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will not have in-game microtransactions requiring real money. That does not mean that there won’t be additional content arriving after launch though.

LEGO BAtman: Legacy of the Dark KNight features Arkham-inspired Combat

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

This game will introduce a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system. The goal is to deliver an authentic expression of Batman’s fighting style with fluid attack chains, over-the-top takedowns and powerful gadgets. Early gameplay videos of the combat system are definitely reminiscent of the famous Rocksteady-developed Arkham combat system.

Batarangs can distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw can reel them in, while other playable characters will have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon’s foam sprayer, Robin’s line launcher, and Catwoman’s whip.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight releases May 29, 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Switch 2 version will launch at a date later in 2026.