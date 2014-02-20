Maths Time Joy’s New Video is set To Visuals of Kiev

Despite having only languidly emerged from the blogosphere in early 2013, Maths Time Joy effortlessly elbowed his way to the front of the queue of UK producers, and is now nestled alongside James Blake and Lapalux in several noteable lists. Having an impressive armory of remixes for the likes of Karma Kid, Submotion Orchestra and Bipolar Sunshine to his name, “Atlantis” sees Maths Time Joy pageant his own stuff, with bashful seduction in the vein of Brolin and Vondelpark. Footage from the current violence in Kiev – burnt out carapaces of cars and armoured police – flickers in the background, bolstering the atmospheric tension that peppers the track.

You can pre-order it here: http://po.st/TMR002