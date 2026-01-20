VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletters

Gaming

10 Most Downloaded Games on PlayStation in 2025 Revealed

2025’s top ten most downloaded games on PlayStation have now been revealed by Sony.

By

Sony PlayStation
Share:
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories

There are hundreds and thousands of new games released across each platform on a yearly basis. Of course, only a small handful of those titles will become notable enough to work their way into the top charts. Some have continued to exceed expectations with overwhelming download numbers and hours of playtime taking place. Sony has now officially revealed their top 10 most downloaded games on PlayStation throughout 2025, both in the NA and EU regions.

Top 10 Most Downloaded Games on PlayStation in 2025, Revealed By Sony

Although the lists of top 10 games are slightly different between the US/Canada and EU region lists, it’s safe to say there is no shortage of notable titles. From sports games to RPG adventures, or FPS games with PvE, PvP, and looter-shooter elements, there’s no denying the success of the ten titles each region has crowned the most downloaded games of last year.

Videos by VICE

Without further ado, here is the complete list for both PS4 and PS5 titles, separated by region:

Most Downloaded PS4 Games in 2025

US/CanadaEU
Red Dead Redemption 2Red Dead Redemption 2
STAR WARS Battlefront IIA Way Out
Batman: Arkham KnightEA SPORTS FC 26
MinecraftThe Forest
Grand Theft Auto VEA SPORTS FC 25
A Way OutGrand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed HeatMinecraft
Mortal Kombat XNeed for Speed Heat
theHunter: Call of the WildSTAR WARS Battlefront II
The ForestBatman: Arkham Knight
Gang BeastsUnravel Two
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIKingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Come: DeliveranceBattlefield V
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarMortal Kombat X
Stardew ValleyGang Beasts
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Unravel TwoHogwarts Legacy
God of WarBattlefield 4
Overcooked! 2Assassin’s Creed Origins
Injustice 2Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Most Downloaded PS5 Games in 2025

US/CanadaEU
NBA 2K26EA SPORTS FC 26
Battlefield 6Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto VEA SPORTS FC 25
EA SPORTS College Football 26Forza Horizon 5
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26Battlefield 6
MinecraftMinecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
ARC RaidersAssassin’s Creed Shadows
Ghost of YōteiARC Raiders
MLB The Show 25Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Ghost of Yōtei
Ready or NotSplit Fiction
EA SPORTS FC 26Hogwarts Legacy
Forza Horizon 5UFC 5
NBA 2K25Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion RemasteredIt Takes Two
Assassin’s Creed ShadowsReady or Not
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Monster Hunter WildsREMATCH
EA SPORTS FC 25F1 25

Many of the most downloaded PS5 games for the year are considered to be some of the top titles to emerge in 2025. Specifically, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is no shocker, considering the overwhelming success it proved at the 2025 Game Awards. Other than that, notable titles across various genres include NBA 2K26, ARC Raiders, Ghost of Yotei, and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Obviously, PS4 games aren’t able to have the same access to new releases as the more modern PS5 supports. Because of this, the top downloads for PS4 in 2025 involve quite a few non-2025 releases. However, that does not stop them from being any less notable, as some of the games included are previous GOTY contenders and top fan-favorite picks from previous release years. Examples include It Takes Two, Gang Beats, Stardew Valley, A Way Out, The Forest, and Minecraft.

With 2025 out of the way, 2026 is shaping up to be a promising year for new releases, with January already making a strong start.

Tagged:
, ,
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.