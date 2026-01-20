There are hundreds and thousands of new games released across each platform on a yearly basis. Of course, only a small handful of those titles will become notable enough to work their way into the top charts. Some have continued to exceed expectations with overwhelming download numbers and hours of playtime taking place. Sony has now officially revealed their top 10 most downloaded games on PlayStation throughout 2025, both in the NA and EU regions.

Top 10 Most Downloaded Games on PlayStation in 2025, Revealed By Sony

Although the lists of top 10 games are slightly different between the US/Canada and EU region lists, it’s safe to say there is no shortage of notable titles. From sports games to RPG adventures, or FPS games with PvE, PvP, and looter-shooter elements, there’s no denying the success of the ten titles each region has crowned the most downloaded games of last year.

Without further ado, here is the complete list for both PS4 and PS5 titles, separated by region:

Most Downloaded PS4 Games in 2025

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 STAR WARS Battlefront II A Way Out Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 26 Minecraft The Forest Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 A Way Out Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Minecraft Mortal Kombat X Need for Speed Heat theHunter: Call of the Wild STAR WARS Battlefront II The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight Gang Beasts Unravel Two Call of Duty: Black Ops III Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kingdom Come: Deliverance Battlefield V Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mortal Kombat X Stardew Valley Gang Beasts Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Unravel Two Hogwarts Legacy God of War Battlefield 4 Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins Injustice 2 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Most Downloaded PS5 Games in 2025

US/Canada EU NBA 2K26 EA SPORTS FC 26 Battlefield 6 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V EA SPORTS FC 25 EA SPORTS College Football 26 Forza Horizon 5 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Battlefield 6 Minecraft Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ARC Raiders Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ghost of Yōtei ARC Raiders MLB The Show 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ghost of Yōtei Ready or Not Split Fiction EA SPORTS FC 26 Hogwarts Legacy Forza Horizon 5 UFC 5 NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered It Takes Two Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ready or Not Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Monster Hunter Wilds REMATCH EA SPORTS FC 25 F1 25

Many of the most downloaded PS5 games for the year are considered to be some of the top titles to emerge in 2025. Specifically, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is no shocker, considering the overwhelming success it proved at the 2025 Game Awards. Other than that, notable titles across various genres include NBA 2K26, ARC Raiders, Ghost of Yotei, and Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

Obviously, PS4 games aren’t able to have the same access to new releases as the more modern PS5 supports. Because of this, the top downloads for PS4 in 2025 involve quite a few non-2025 releases. However, that does not stop them from being any less notable, as some of the games included are previous GOTY contenders and top fan-favorite picks from previous release years. Examples include It Takes Two, Gang Beats, Stardew Valley, A Way Out, The Forest, and Minecraft.

With 2025 out of the way, 2026 is shaping up to be a promising year for new releases, with January already making a strong start.