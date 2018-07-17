10 Questions You Didn’t Know You Wanted to Ask an Aspiring Gay Porn Star

This July, we’re heating things up with Sex-Rated: The VICE Guide to Sex in India . Come with us as we dive deep into Indian sexuality, as well as cherry-pick some of the best videos and stories about sex from VICE around the world. Read more here .

Sitting in a cafe surrounded by 15 strangers, the first thing Shais asked me was if he should get naked for our interview. He is 5 foot 4 inches tall, has an average build, and claims to have “great stamina”. He doesn’t remember the names of his favourite porn stars, but he prefers American ones like Roman Todd. The 23-year-old from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh is a masseur and also moonlights as an escort. His says his true calling, however, is porn. Shais wants to be a porn star, and not just any, but India’s biggest gay porn star.

This interview has been translated from Hindi, and edited for clarity and length.

VICE: Why do you want to break into porn?

Shais: Let me say it openly, I’m the best at sucking as well as fucking. You want me to fuck you or get fucked by you, I’m down for both. I’m versatile—If you want to be top then I’m bottom and vice versa.

What are you doing to break into the industry?

I’m struggling to find a break. I don’t have any contacts in the industry which is the most vital thing. I regularly apply to websites like desiboys.in and others. I believe that porn industry is changing as rapidly as gay culture in India, so maybe in time my prospects will increase.

Do you worry what your family or neighbours might think if they find out?

What can they do? Gand mein danda hi toh dalenge.. wo toh main pehle se dalwa raha hoon (They might take a stick to my ass, but I take a stick in my ass anyways). Fuck society.

You recently made your own porn. What was that like?

I felt a little shy. Sex is easy in a closed room but when you know that world is going to watch this, you feel shy and that shows.

I shot the video with my friend in Noida. I paid him Rs. 15,000 for the video, but he never gave it to me and disappeared. It was shot with a professional camera and I don’t know where it is now.



You aren’t concerned that this is out there in the world?

It’s online and someone mailed the link to my home recently. Gandd fatt gayi hai, kya hi bacha hai. Chaapo aap to bindaas (I’m already fucked, and there’s nothing left to hide so fuck it, print this).

What qualities do you think one needs to make it in the industry?

One needs to be frank and very open-minded to make it big in porn. If there are 100 people around you and you are afraid of getting naked, then porn industry is not for you. I’m so confident that if someone asks me to take off my clothes right now, I would. I admit my penis is a bit short as compared to western porn stars, but I guess size doesn’t matter during sex. It gets nullified by my great stamina.

But in case I encounter a big beefy, gym guy, then I’m conscious.

Do you use any performance enhancing drugs?

This is my work and I want to remain conscious of my surrounding. I don’t drink or even smoke weed while shooting, it might affect my performance and I can’t compromise with my work. I only use poppers, it makes me very horny.

What is your favourite position?

I love 69 the most. I’m great at it, do you wanna try? [I politely declined]

I’m also fond of missionary. Doggy style is more violent and dominant, but in contrast to it, missionary is soft and magical— it is like sleeping on a mattress.

What’s the one act you draw the line at?

Rimming; I can do anything but not rimming. Do you know what it is? Gand chatna. If I have to, then aaju baaju, I can dance around the ass but please don’t ask me to lick the hole. Many people can do it, but I can’t.

What was your introduction to porn?

I was a very haraami person in school. My friends and I used to masturbate reading adult magazines. My friend also had a CD drive which was not so common back then. He promised to show me woh wali film (‘that’ kind of movie) and he did. It was a straight porno.

What is your wildest sexual experience?

Once I did it with 35 people at a time. I have one client in Delhi, who calls me often. Every time he calls 30 to 35 people and he only likes to watch them all together. We make a circle; one is fucking me and I’m fucking the next, forming a ring. Someone might be sucking a cock, and someone might rim while getting fucked.

What are your biggest obstacles to achieving your dream?

It’s illegal. Yes, there are chances of getting in trouble. But at the same time, if you are passionate about your job, about your dream, you will do anything to make it.