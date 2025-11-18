10-Year-Old Boy Drives Family Car Home After Argument With Mom

Police in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, say a 10-year-old boy “stole” the family car and drove himself home from elementary school after an argument with his mom.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, as reported by WSMV4, the adorable car theft kicked off when the boy’s mother ran inside W.A. Wright Elementary to drop off some paperwork. When she came back out, her car and her kid in it were both gone. Naturally, she called the police, who treated the situation as a possible stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Surveillance footage made sense of the whole situation: no one slipped into the car when she walked out of it. A witness reported seeing the vehicle back out, nearly clipping another car in the process, hopping a curb, and then taking off.

Police traced the car to the family’s house about a mile away, sitting in the open garage like it hadn’t just magically driven itself home despite not being a self-driving car. Officers found the boy back at home, unharmed, hanging out with his dad…who just so happened to have had an outstanding warrant for theft of property and wire fraud. The dad was arrested after his son’s act of childhood rebellion led the cops directly to his fugitive father.

The boy told investigators he had gotten into an argument with his mom and decided the most logical solution was to steal the family car and head home. Youth Services declined to file charges, noting that 10 is far too young for criminal responsibility, though apparently old enough to reach the pedals and obey traffic laws well enough to not get pulled over.

There were no reported injuries and no major damage, other than to that family’s sense of normalcy.