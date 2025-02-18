At Least 15 Injured After Delta Plane Crash Lands Upside Down at Toronto Airport

A Delta airplane flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Feb. 17. The flight originated in Minneapolis at 11:34 a.m. local time and was scheduled for a 2.15 p.m. Eastern time arrival.

Remarkably, all 76 passengers and four crew aboard the flight are said to have survived the landing, according to ABC News. Three serious injuries have been reported so far, according to ABC News.

Videos by VICE

The outlet listed one child, a 40-year-old woman, and a man in his 60s as those seriously injured. 12 others have sustained minor injuries. The Associated Press lists 19 injuries total and CTV reports 18 total.

The three critical injuries were transported to a local hospital, per CNN.

Mert Alper Dervis /Anadolu via Getty Images

Delta Planes Lands Upside Down in Toronto Crash

Delta put out a statement that said their main focus as of Monday night is “taking care of those impacted.” The airport also shared a post on X that confirmed everyone aboard had been accounted for.

“My thoughts are with the passengers and crew, and all those working to respond to this awful situation. Wishing a rapid recovery to all injured,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in a post on X.

There is no idea as to what caused the terrifying landing. Weather is likely to have played a role in the accident with winds gusting up to 40 mph. The temperature was well below freezing, too. There’s also a mystery as to why the right wing of the plane is missing, which has sparked a lot of discussion on social media.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote on X that he is in contact with Delta but is more importantly “grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene.”

USA Today spoke with people who were inside the airport at the time of the crash. One man, Zach Nolan, said the terminal was filled with “uncertainty” as they watched from the window. He also said a lot of “uneasy looks” were had among all those there.

The Toronto-based airport closed operations before reopening for business a few hours after the crash.

Delta’s harrowing accident is the latest in an alarmingly high rate of plane crashes in 2025. There was the American Airlines collision with an Army chopper that resulted in the death of 67 people. That same week in January also saw six people die in a Philadelphia plane crash.