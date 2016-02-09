A 3D-Printed Baby Stomp-Motions Around the World

Usain Bolt may be the fastest man alive, but Israeli filmmaker Eran Amir may have 3D-printed the fastest baby. It sprints like a cheetah through palm tree fields, markets, cemetaries, public squares, and across the Brooklyn Bridge in Amir’s new stop-motion film, Run Baby Run.

“I took the babies with me wherever I went over the past two months,” Amir explains to The Creators Project. “By chance I had work in New York, Chicago, and Boston. I later visited Israel for vacation and traveled all around (Dead-Sea, Jerusalem, Tel-Aviv, and more). In addition to that I shot a few scenes in Germany, where I currently live, the snow scene for example. So the animation is basically a snapshot of my life over the past few months.”

The process is time-intensive, as Amir must attach one of 20 different babies to the custom-made camera mount (watch the making-of here) each time he moves the camera forward. Amir is used to this level of detail and ritual. He is known for a slew of viral films, including one made from 500 people holding the video’s frames, and one that doesn’t look like it’s in reverse, but is.

Compared to those feats, Run Baby Run was nothing Amir couldn’t handle, but it did come with one big challenge: “The hardest part was going through airport security with a suitcase full of 3D-printed babies. On the first flight, they actually scanned each one of the babies individually!”

Enjoy the baby-led tour of Amir’s travels in the video, images, and behind-the-scenes photographs below.

Image by Ariel Amir

See more of Eran Amir’s work on his website. Watch the making-of video here.

