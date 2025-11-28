5 Comedians Who Had Sandwiches Named After Them

Awards are a friendly reminder that your work has paid off, but who’s actually seeing them other than you? Having a statue made of yourself is pretty cool, but that’s not leaving much of a lasting impression either. You know you’ve made it when people are willing to put something in their mouths just because your name’s attached to it. Something edible is what really sticks with a person, and the more heartburn-inducing, the better. On that note, let’s take a look at a few comedians who’ve had the honor of being turned into a sandwich.

5. GROUCHO MARX

Two Beards Deli in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has a ton of different sandwiches on its menu, most of which are named after famous people. They’ve got quite a variety to offer as well. Everyone from Fred Durst to Randy Savage to Charles Darwin is represented in sandwich form at this place. And if you take a look under ham sandwiches, you’ll find “The Groucho Marx,” made with ham, deviled egg salad, shredded pickles, and romaine lettuce, served on wheat bread.

4. MEL BROOKS

Before it closed in 2012, the famous Stage Deli in New York City also had a number of celebrity-named items available, including the “Sid’s Caesar Salad” and the “Richard Simmons Tropical Fruit Salad.” Among the sandwiches listed on their old website was the “Mel Brooks,” named for the Young Frankenstein director. It was a simple pastrami, turkey, and Swiss cheese sandwich. Interestingly, it’s not too far off from what Brooks told The New Yorker his favorite sandwich was a few years ago: White meat turkey and a slice of pastrami, accented with Thousand Island dressing, cole slaw, and mustard.

3. WOODY ALLEN

Unlike some of the other places on this list, The Carnegie Deli, located near Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, wasn’t known for having a whole lot of celebrity names on its menu. One person who had the distinction of having their own sandwich until it shut down in 2016 was Woody Allen. The director filmed parts of Broadway Danny Rose at the deli in 1984. His gigantic sandwich, according to the menu, was loaded with “lotsa corned beef plus lotsa pastrami” on rye bread.

2. DANNY DEVITO

Tony’s Delicatessen in Montgomery, Texas, also has its fair share of sandwiches. In their case, they’re mostly named after Italian-American stars like Joe Pesci and Frank Sinatra. One of the only comedians with a sandwich there, aside from his Taxi co-star Tony Danza, is Danny DeVito. “The DeVito,” as it’s called, is a hot sandwich made with Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, marinara sauce, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

1. JERRY SEINFELD

After Curb Your Enthusiasm did an episode where Larry David gets his own sandwich, Jerry Seinfeld collaborated with the Peanut Butter & Co. sandwich shop in Greenwich Village to get one named for himself. His creation consisted of “some peanut butter, a drizzle of honey, and a dusting of cinnamon,” served on a toasted bagel. Seinfeld credited the concoction with helping him get through his early stand-up days in the 1970s.