5 Games to Play if You Love Slay the Spire (and Slay the Spire 2)

Slay the Spire, and the recently-released Early Access sequel, Slay the Spire 2, are known as some of, if not the most popular, roguelike deckbuilding games to date. If you’ve become a fan of these titles, then you may just be looking for more games to keep you entertained with similar mechanics, structures, visuals, and more. Based on their gameplay loop and addictive, engaging qualities, here are the best choices if you’re looking for games similar to Slay the Spire.

Wildfrost

Much like Slay the Spire, Wildfrost is a tactical roguelike deckbuilder. In this game, you journey across a frozen tundra and collect cards strong enough to banish the eternal winter. Much like Slay the Spire, Wildfrost uses a very distinctive art style, this time with a more cutesty, toon-like approach.

However, the main gameplay has those same feelings of familiarity that Slay the Spire fans will have no problem jumping right into, whilst still managing to feel fresh and unique enough on its own. If you’re looking for something to play next, Wildfrost is a great place to start – it has that same level of replayability, too.

Inscryption

Inscryption is a roguelike deckbuilder with overlap from other genres, creating a fun blend with escape room-like puzzles and a psychological horror flair throughout. Players utilize a card deck of woodland creatures via draft, surgery, and self-mutilation, unlocking dark secrets of Leshy’s Cabin with an intriguing and disturbing narrative.

Many Slay the Spire fans and Inscryption fans end up very much enjoying the other title, so if you’ve only played one of these games, then you should do yourself a big favor and give the other one a chance, too!

Across the Obelisk

Across the Obelisk is another roguelike deckbuilder but with strong co-op options, so if you enjoy the appeal of Slay the Spire 2’s multiplayer co-op mode, this may be another solid title to add to a mix. There are over 500 cards, 300 items, and 16 heroes across four different classes to help you build your deck and perfect your tactical combat approach.

Runs tend to be longer than the standard Slay the Spire run, so if you’ve been looking for something that lasts an extended time, Across the Obelisk has that to offer. You’ll either control four heroes as a party, or work with your friends in 2-4 player co-op. Class combinations, events, and quest choices will change the unfolding story and offer different approaches for each run. This results in solid replayability, to say the least, and it’s a great option for fans to have in their library if they want more deckbuilders that they can play in a group.

Balatro

Balatro is not only one of the most popular deckbuilders of recent years, but also one of the most popular games of recent years, too. What on the surface seems like just a poker-inspired roguelike soon gives way to an addictive gameplay loop featuring unique Decks, Jokers, Tarot cards, Planet cards, Spectral cards, and Vouchers to create synergies and combos from each hand.

There are 150 Jokers, 15 different decks, each with its own modifiers, 5 variants of each Joker, 22 Tarot cards, 11 Planet cards, and 32 Voucher cards, all with the possibility to change the outcome of your run. Balatro also utilizes a fun, synthwave soundtrack that makes the game feel relaxing and engaging to play. It’s different, but it has those same qualities that make Slay the Spire so engaging. Fans of the game should definitely give Balatro a try if they have yet to do so.

Monster Train & Monster Train 2

Last, but certainly not least, is Monster Train, and the sequel game, Monster Train 2. As far as games that Slay the Spire fans are likely to enjoy, the Monster Train titles are probably the best overall suggestion. Again, it has a different enough approach to still feel like you’re playing through something unique, but with a lot of core similarities that Slay the Spire fans will certainly enjoy. In Monster Train, you take control of clans of demons in an effort to take hell back from the angelic forces of heaven. Players can choose a core clan and a secondary clan, which will result in their initial deck builds and the cards that they can add to it throughout their progression.

Because of this, there is strong replayability for testing out different combinations and unlocking new options. Different tracks result in different events, benefits, and upgrades, meaning no two runs will ever be the same. Combat is also simple on the surface, but layered – it’s easy enough to learn, but there is a lot you can do with combos, status effects, and synergies as you grow better and better. Without a doubt, Monster Train is my personal top recommendation for Slay the Spire fans, so go ahead and do yourself the favor of giving this one a try!