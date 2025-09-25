5 Life Lessons I Learned From My Cat

I recently came across an article from Psychology Today about the lessons we can learn from cats, and I figured I’d create my own list based on my little black cat, Poe. (Yes, I named him after the famous poet.)

Poe is both an icon and a role model, and I’d love to share some of his wisdom with you. Here are 5 lessons I learned from my cat…

1. Set and Uphold Your Own Boundaries

One thing about Poe? He knows how to set boundaries. And if you disrespect them, well, good luck to you. Odds are, he gave you multiple warnings, which you chose to ignore. Not his problem.

Poe serves as a great reminder to create your own boundaries to protect your peace, even if they don’t make sense to anyone else. And while you don’t need to get violent the way Poe sometimes does, you can at least stand your ground when someone crosses you.

2. Ask For What You Want

Usually, when someone asks what we want in life, many of us hesitate and second-guess our immediate response. Why? Because we’re nuanced creatures often conditioned to downplay our own desires.

Poe doesn’t fall into this trap. He knows exactly what he wants, and he isn’t afraid to ask for it. He doesn’t shame his desires or needs—he owns them, unapologetically. Craving breakfast two hours early? Sure, let’s wake up the whole house! Want some affection—but not too much?

Let it be known, and set your own standards and expectations.

Poe

3. Be Yourself

This age-old token of advice is simple on the surface, but it’s challenging to implement, as we often don’t accept ourselves enough to embrace our true nature. Poe, however, does not struggle with this concept.

One second, he’s bathing in the sunlight; the next, he’s racing you across the room just so he can swat your leg and flee, like a game of tag. And when the doorbell rings or the tea kettle screams, he’s not pretending to be the strong protective type—he’s looking to his mother for safety.

Own who you are, even if you’re a terrifying, sometimes loving, often playful little scaredy cat. Be a walking contradiction.

4. It’s Okay to Nap

Sometimes, all you need is a long nap in the sunshine.

Almost every day, as long as the sun is out and shining through my window, Poe naps for hours in the direct sunlight. In fact, the only time he will wake up is when the sun slowly makes its way across the floor, highlighting cozier spots like the carpeted portion of the room or the couch cushions. He’ll migrate to a warmer spot until the sun eventually dips below the horizon.

Now, I know we don’t all have Poe’s luxury of sleeping the afternoon away. But if we could all sneak in a thirty-minute nap at our 2 o’clock slump, I’m convinced the world would be a more productive, less hostile place.

5. Trust Your Intuition

Poe might be slow to warm up, but he’s generally a friendly creature. He’ll take his time getting to know you, and he won’t immediately trust you enough to sit on the same couch or let you pet him. But hey, why should he?

Rather than welcoming a new visitor without a second thought, he uses his strong kitty intuition to sense whether someone is genuine. He won’t just approve of your presence off the bat—but he won’t be rude, either. (Unless, of course, he has a reason to be.)

Like Poe, you should also exercise caution when getting to know someone new. If something feels off, don’t dismiss it.

Fun fact: Poe has only hissed at two people in his entire life, and those two people ended up betraying me. So, hey…like Poe, trust your instincts.