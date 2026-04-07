Offset is Reportedly in ‘Stable’ Condition After Being Shot in Florida

Grammy-nominated rapper Offset was the victim of a shooting, but is now in “stable” condition. The incident took place after 7 p.m.on Monday (April 4) in the designated valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

ABC News reports that the incident took place after 7 p.m. on Monday (April 4). Offset—real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus—was in the designated valet area outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, when he was fired upon.

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Florida police stated that The investigation into Offset’s shooting is ongoing

A spokesperson for Offset shared an update on his condition. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” they stated. “He is stable and being closely monitored.”

The Seminole Police Department confirmed that they detained two individuals in connection with the shooting.

Prayers For Offset! Stay Strong! Thank You So Much For All You Have Done For My Career! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZB8MsewJ6q — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 7, 2026

(Please Note: Online footage allegedly shows the aftermath of the shooting. We are not embedding or linking to this content in this story, as it is graphic and unverified.)

Offset, his friend Takeoff, and Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, rose to fame in the 2010s as part of the rap trio Migos. Takeoff died in a Houston, Texas shooting in 2022.

After attending Takeoff’s funeral, the LA Times reported that Offset was not keen on talking about the loss. “It’s gonna put me in a mood,’ he said, “and I don’t want to get in that mood.”

The Migos released their final album, ‘Culture III’, in 2021

Some things I don’t never tell nobody,” he added. “He’s not here. That s— feels fake, bro. … I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Offset confessed a year later that it was still difficult to speak about losing Takeoff. “It’s hard for me to talk about s— right now,” he told Variety in 2023. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. … Talking about all this s— is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s— hurts.”