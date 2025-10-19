5 Old Tech Items Gathering Dust That Could Be Worth Serious Cash

That old iPhone collecting dust in your junk drawer might be worth more than your car. According to investment analyst Adam Koprucki, founder of Real World Investor, some everyday items from the 2000s are becoming goldmines for collectors.

“The first-generation iPhone, released in 2007, sold for $499 new, but sealed examples now fetch upward of $20,000 at auction,” Koprucki told New York Post. “By 2030, mint condition models could easily surpass $50,000.”

Videos by VICE

That number isn’t far-fetched. In 2023, one of those original 8GB iPhones sold for more than $63,000, while a rare 4GB version went for nearly $190,000.

The collectibles market in the U.S. hit $62 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to nearly $84 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Economic uncertainty hasn’t slowed it down; if anything, nostalgia is driving the boom. Koprucki says many people have small fortunes sitting in drawers, attics, and storage bins.

iPhone

Below are some of the items experts say could be worth serious money:

1. First-Generation iPhone (2007)

Sealed, unopened boxes have sold for tens of thousands. Collectors value pristine packaging, especially versions with the original plastic wrap and factory seals.

2. Original Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

First-edition Pokémon cards can sell for up to $50,000, with holographic Charizards leading the pack. Even mid-tier cards in good condition fetch thousands.

3. Vintage Nintendo Games

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $2 million in 2021. Rare, unopened titles from the ’80s and ’90s are rising fast, especially NES and Game Boy editions.

4. First-Edition Harry Potter Books

Copies of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with specific printing errors have reached $50,000 at auction.

5. 1980s Star Wars and Transformers Toys

Action figures and boxed playsets in near-mint condition can sell for $10,000 to $20,000. Even loose figures hold value if well-preserved.

Koprucki advises getting items appraised before selling. “Online auctions make it easier than ever to sell collectibles, but knowing exactly what you have is crucial to getting top dollar,” he said.

In other words, that drawer full of outdated gadgets and forgotten toys might be your best-performing investment. You just have to remember where you put the charger.