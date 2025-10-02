5 Rising Dating Trends to Look Out for in 2026

With 2026 creeping closer, we’re all starting to look toward the year ahead, and the questionable new dating trends that will come along with it. Ghosting, throning, monkey-branching… A horrific experience (or ten) is just par for the course with today’s dating scene, isn’t it?

But maybe there’s hope. Dating app Plenty of Fish did the research into the dating trends on the horizon, and although saying “yes” to a new face is always a gamble, at least Banksying didn’t make the cut.

Videos by VICE

“Today’s singles are embracing who they are, quirks and all!” Rachel DeAlto, Resident Dating Expert at Plenty of Fish, said in a press release. “From seeking unexpected chemistry to confidently labeling their relationships, we expect daters in 2026 to prioritize clarity, honesty, and real connection over outdated rules and surface-level checklists. They’re welcoming romantic nostalgia, leaning into the excitement of meeting someone new, and are dating with sincerity.”

Okay, well, that at least seems healthy to me. It’s better than, say, floodlighting. (Yeah, the list is both endless and absurd.)

Here are the five dating trends to expect in the coming months.

1. ChemRIZZtry

Aside from its cringeworthy name, the concept of chemRIZZtry is actually pretty wholesome.

Plenty of Fish defines this dating trend as “catching unexpected chemistry with someone you didn’t think you’d be into, thanks to their undeniable charisma.”

According to their research, “One in four singles have felt this surprising shift, proving that attraction isn’t always love at first sight…sometimes it’s love at first ‘rizz.’”

2. Love-Loreing

Love-loreing is exactly how it sounds: pursuing love for the mere lore of it.

“Dating ‘for the plot’ is all about saying yes to experiences,” the press release states. “Over a third of singles (37%) have gone on a date just to see where the story leads, while half are chasing love through new, shared activities. Because every rom-com needs a good twist.”

If you do pursue the love-loreing dating trend, just be sure to be upfront about your intentions. You don’t want to lead someone on for your own personal gain.

3. Curveball-Crushing

Some might argue that curveball-crushing is similar to chemRIZZtry, as both involve broadening your dating pool and pursuing people outside your usual “type.” However, while chemRIZZtry is more about charming someone into dating you, curveball-crushing is more about the slow burn.

Plenty of Fish defines this dating trend as “when singles connect with someone outside their usual ‘type.’” Basically, they’re throwing curveballs, shocking friends (and perhaps even themselves) by dating someone they wouldn’t normally pursue.

“With 42 percent of singles experiencing this, it proves that attraction can grow over time,” the press release states. “So ditch the checklist, and focus on the vibes.”

I, for one, like the idea of dating outside your usual “type.” It can both challenge and surprise you—in the best way.

4. Truecasting

Truecasting is all about “no filters, no facades.” Or, in other words, just simply telling the truth.

“One in four singles reports showing up as their authentic self from the very first date, proving that the best relationships begin with the real you,” the press release reports.

You’d think this would be a common practice in dating…however, many people try to put up a front to attract love. It’s a sad truth that stems from insecurity and low self-worth in a highly critical society. Thankfully, with truecasting on this list, it seems the bad habit might be left behind in the new year.

5. StAtuS-Flexing

Calling all millennials: this one is for you and your AIM days. StAtuS-Flexing is all about DTR-ing your connection. Or, in other words, defining the relationship.

“Singles are ditching ambiguity. Didn’t you hear? ‘Situationships’ are OUT, and defining the relationship is IN,” the press release states. “Whether you’re casually ‘dating’ (64 percent), agreeing to be ‘exclusive’ (30 percent), or full on ‘boyfriend/girlfriend’ (62 percent), most singles today are proudly labeling their status. *~InSeRt CrUsHeS NaMe HeRe~* <3”

Basically, this just means more people will be willing to get into actual committed relationships, unashamed to share their relationship status on social media.