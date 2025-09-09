5 Signs You and Your Partner Shouldn’t Stop Using Condoms

Today, it seems many people are willing to risk their health in the bedroom. From a lack of protection to no disclosure of their sexual health, these avoidance tactics can seriously harm sexually active individuals.

If you do choose to ditch the use of condoms in the bedroom, that’s your choice as a consenting adult. However, there are some signs that might hint that you (or your partner) aren’t ready for that step.

According to sex and relationship coach Gemma Nice, here are five red flags to look out for before hitting the bedroom without protection.

1. You’ve never swapped STI test results

I know, I know—no one seems to want to discuss their sexual health today. Yet, somehow, everyone also wants to throw a fit about having to use condoms. Make it make sense.

“If neither of you has been tested recently, you cannot say for sure what you are bringing into the bedroom,” says Gemma. “Even if one of you has been tested, not sharing results can signal a lack of openness. Testing together can be a really positive step. It shows you both care about the relationship, and it can actually strengthen your bond.”

Being a sexually active adult means having uncomfortable conversations. If you don’t want to use protection, that’s your own prerogative. However, it’s important to stay on top of your health so you’re not putting anyone else at risk. At the very least, be willing to have those hard and honest conversations with your sexual partner(s).

2. You’re unsure about exclusivity

When you don’t know where you stand with someone, you put yourself at a greater risk of getting hurt, both emotionally and physically (via health conditions like STIs).

“Sometimes people are vague because they have been hurt in the past or they are afraid of commitment,” Gemma explains. “Other times, they are simply keeping their options open. Either way, if you’re not clear on exclusivity, you cannot make safe choices about stopping condoms.”

If commitment is off the table right now, and you and/or your partner are still sleeping around, you probably want to play it safe in the bedroom. You know what they say: when you sleep with one person, you technically are exposed to all the people they sleep with, too. If someone isn’t on top of their health, you open yourself up to the risk of STIs.

3. You’ve avoided the ‘contraception chat’

Discussing contraception and reaching an agreement is crucial for your sexual health/intimacy.

“If you’re not able to sit down and talk about contraception honestly, you’re not ready to stop using condoms,” Gemma says. “Contraception should never be left unsaid or assumed. When you talk it through, you reduce misunderstandings and create a stronger, more trusting connection.”

Additionally, consider your partner’s feelings when it comes to contraceptives. For example, many women react poorly to birth control pills, experiencing a host of negative symptoms. Yet, many men will pressure them to get on it anyway, all the while refusing to do their part and wear a condom.

4. One of you feels pressured to ditch them

If either person is trying to convince the other to stop using protection in the bedroom, that’s a massive red flag.

“Stopping condoms has to be a mutual decision,” says Gemma. “If one of you feels pressured, that’s a sign of disrespect and a lack of proper boundaries.”

5. You’ve just switched contraception and have not given it time to work

Many people assume that once they (or their partner) are on the birth control pill, they’re automatically safe. However, these methods take time to work.

“Hormonal methods like the pill or implant can take weeks before they are fully effective,” says Gemma. “If you stop using condoms too soon, you risk pregnancy as well as STI transmission. Keep using them until you are sure the new method is working.”

Not to mention, mistakes (like a missed or late pill) happen. Communicating these mishaps is crucial to protecting yourself and your partner.