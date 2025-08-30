5 Signs Your Relationship Might Actually Go the Distance

Healthy relationships feel like needles in a haystack today. Especially with the media using reality TV and celebrity couples as examples of love today, it’s easy to see the latest cheating scandal and assume that true love no longer exists—and that you can’t trust a single soul.

However, for the vast majority of people seeking genuine connection, that isn’t true. At least, I’d like to believe it’s not…

Wondering whether your relationship is destined to work out? Here are five tell-tale signs you and your partner are meant to be.

1. You Have a ‘Best Friend’ Dynamic

A relationship built on a foundation of friendship is a beautiful thing. When you and your partner can fall back on your friendship during tough times, you can get through almost anything together.

Best friends support each other’s dreams and want what is best for each other. They carve time out of their schedules (no matter how busy), have silly inside jokes, and merely enjoy their moments together. Defaulting to this dynamic will remind you what’s most important in your relationship: your connection.

2. You Don’t Doubt Their Feelings

We all have moments where our brains will obsess over our feelings for our partner and vice versa, especially if there’s a history of trauma or anxiety. However, if—for the most part, when you’re grounded in yourself and not trapped in an overthinking loop—you have a peaceful knowing that your partner loves and respects you, you’re in a good spot.

We often pick up on these feelings when they’re backed by action. A partner who is present, consistent, kind, and supportive, one who prioritizes you and lifts you up, is one you can usually trust.

But one who constantly drops the ball, doesn’t make time for you, and belittles your needs is likely to cause some distress and doubt.

3. You Don’t Play Games

In a healthy, lasting relationship, there shouldn’t be any manipulative games or petty behavior. When someone feels jealous, they communicate their feelings, and the couple works together to set boundaries and provide reassurance. Instead of a tit-for-tat situation where the jealous partner tries to make the other person experience the same insecurity, they authentically communicate.

Unfortunately, a lot of this game-playing happens subconsciously and isn’t even intentional. Becoming more self-aware of this behavior requires deep reflection. However, if you and your partner are both aware and willing to become healthier for and with each other, that’s a great start.

4. You Aren’t Walking on Eggshells

Good relationships should be easy in the sense that you’re able to show up exactly as you are, communicating honestly and openly without fear of being misunderstood or judged. This doesn’t mean the relationship won’t require hard work. However, it shouldn’t feel like a battlefield every single day. Arguments and conversations should be opportunities to further connect and grow closer.

5. You Maintain Your Independence

Rather than losing yourself in your partner, you grow right along with them—but next to them, as your own person. You don’t have to stifle core parts of yourself or downplay your feelings/needs to fit into the relationship. Instead, your partner loves you exactly as you are and only encourages you to chase your dreams and grow in healthy ways.

When you’re in a healthy relationship, you don’t worry about spending every waking second with them, as you know they’re right there if you need them. You have security in yourself and your social circle without putting all your time and energy into one person. It’s a major green flag to know your independence isn’t threatened.