5 Zodiac Signs Leveling Up This Eclipse Season

Eclipse season is typically a chaotic period of time, stirring up anything that needs changing and forcing you to release what’s no longer serving you. However, it can also lead to major upgrades—especially for certain zodiac signs.

This eclipse season will help five signs in particular uplevel as they progress into 2026. Be sure to check your sun, moon, and rising to see if any of the following signs are activated in your chart.

Videos by VICE

1. Taurus

Taurus is about to experience a major upgrade. While you’re often resistant to change, you won’t have much of a choice in the matter. Thankfully, you can expect positive growth and an abundance of opportunities during this time, especially in your career.

The solar eclipse is highlighting Taurus’s professional life. As a stability-loving sign, you might reflect on your current job and its sustainability for long-term success. During this time, Taurus might encounter serendipitous career offers or even explore more meaningful work.

Then, in early March, the lunar eclipse will trigger some more uncomfortable growth for you. Those with major placements in Taurus might end up gaining clarity on matters of the heart, especially when it comes to your social circles.

2. Leo

Leos can expect massive changes in their love lives this eclipse season. You’re likely to upgrade your relationships, meet someone new, or deepen a current commitment. This time is all about making room for the right connections.

When the lunar eclipse rolls around, Leo might experience some financial shifts. Pay close attention to debts and investments in early March. Additionally, you might find clarity or closure, even if you weren’t actively seeking it out.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios will feel the effects of the solar eclipse in their home and family life. This might look like a change in your living situation or even a shift toward more stability. Whatever the case, now is the time to strengthen foundations and develop more structure.

Once the lunar eclipse occurs, Scorpios will notice some changes in their career and public image. For example, you might leave an unfulfilling job and forge a new professional path. Or you could gain recognition for a creative project, finally getting the exposure and support you deserve.

4. Aquarius

The solar eclipse is occurring in Aquarius, marking a turning point for this air sign. This will activate new beginnings, potentially causing you to reinvent yourself or explore your identity, wants, needs, and desires in life. Now is the time to get clear on your goals and actively work toward them.

The lunar eclipse, on the other hand, will impact your love life. You might solidify a commitment with your current partner or decide to walk away from a relationship that’s no longer aligned with you. Whatever the case, this time will allow you to explore what you truly want and need from a relationship.

5. Virgo

Virgo is experiencing major upgrades to their daily routines during the solar eclipse. As an Earth sign, you might find yourself resisting change, but it will ultimately serve you in the long run. You might develop more sustainable and fulfilling daily rituals, health habits, and self-care routines. Let this eclipse season inspire and refuel you.

The lunar eclipse is occurring in your sign, Virgo—so buckle up. In early March, you will likely find closure in various aspects of your life, whether it’s your relationships, personal struggles, or even professional life. Use this time to release what’s no longer serving you, and spend time in solitude to strengthen your intuition.