6 Men From Paving Family Arrested After Turf War Attack on Rival Company

Sometimes the perfect headline comes your way at the right moment. Right before the holidays, I began my first-ever watch-through of The Sopranos. I was too young to enjoy the classic series when it first came out. And by the time it ended, and I should have begun the binge, the ending was everywhere and I knew what happened.

Enough time has passed so I finally began the HBO show. So consider me overwhelmingly happy (and concerned!) when I discovered that a Georgia paving company launched an attack on a rival company reminiscent of something you’d see straight out of the Newark, New Jersey set.

Georgia Paving Company Initiates ‘Turf War’ Attack on Rival Company

According to WMAZ, six workers who are in the Buckland paving business rolled up a project site of their biggest competitor, EH Paving, and began their attack. As unimaginable as it sounds, it gets better.

The Bucklands pulled up with bats and allegedly a gun that wasn’t used thankfully, and let it known to the EH crew whose town they’re in. The story also notes this isn’t the first time an attack from the side has happened, either. When are getting a Paving Wars HBO series?

Six members of the Buckland family are facing charges. The oldest member, 77-year-old Mark Buckland Sr., pulled out a handgun to intimidate. Charges range from simple assault and aggravated battery to pointing a pistol at another person. The EH Paving owner told the outlet his son was hit in the head with a bat.

I’m just imagining the scene out of Anchorman where all the news stations gather around for a brawl. But then amplify that entire ordeal with The Sopranos and Sons of Anarchy, and you’ve got yourself this Georgia paving turf war scene.

I’ll be anxiously scouring the Atlanta newspapers to find out if and when a counterattack by EH Paving is carried out.