7 Dead After Gangway Collapses in Georgia

A day of joy turned to one of tragedy in Georgia on Saturday. Amid a celebration of Sapelo Island’s small Gullah-Geechee community of Black slave descendants, a gangway collapsed. Seven people were left dead and many were injured.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (Georgia DNR), along with multiple local, state, and federal agencies, responded to the incident at the Marsh Landing Dock around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Videos by VICE

Per the Georgia DNR, at least 20 people went into the water when the gangway collapsed. The department and present agencies deployed boats and helicopters for search and rescue missions after the collapse.

The day after the collapse, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the search and rescue mission, with which they assisted.

The Georgia DNR Reveals Details of the Tragedy

Then, during a Sunday morning press conference, Walter Rabon, the commissioner of the Georgia DNR, discussed the incident. He said that the gangway was completed in 2021 and underwent routine inspections.

Rabon revealed that “a catastrophic” structural failure of the gangway that led from the dock to the ferry caused the collapse. The incident occurred when guests were in the process of loading the ferry via the gangway, he said.

As a result of the tragedy, seven people are dead and three people remain hospitalized in critical condition, Rabon said.

Among the dead is Dr. Charles Houston, the chaplain for the Georgia DNR, Rabon said. Identities of the other deceased people have yet to be released.

Per the commissioner, everyone has been accounted for.

The commissioner added that his team and other agencies will work “tirelessly” to gather and preserve evidence and interview witnesses as they investigate the incident.

President Joe Biden reacted to the tragedy in a statement.

“We are heartbroken to learn about the ferry dock walkway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island,” he said. “What should have been a joyous celebration of Gullah-Geechee culture and history instead turned into tragedy and devastation.”

“Jill and I mourn those who lost their lives, and we pray for the injured and anyone still missing,” Biden continued. “We are also grateful to the first responders at the scene. My team is in touch with state and local officials, and we stand ready to provide any and all assistance that would be helpful to the community.”

