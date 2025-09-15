7-solo-date-ideas-that-are-perfect-for-the-fall-season

When you think about autumn events, like pumpkin picking and scary movie marathons, do you usually feel compelled to call up a potential suitor or significant other? With “cuffing season” upon us, it might feel less magical to go at it alone. However, just because you’re not “cuffed up” doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun.

Maybe you’re enjoying the single life, or, like me, perhaps your partner will be gone for all of October. Whatever the case, you don’t have to miss out on spooky season just because you’re dateless.

Videos by VICE

Here are 7 solo date ideas to immerse yourself in this autumn season.

1. Host a Solo Movie Night

Whether it’s horror films, Halloween classics, or fall feel-good movies, choose a theme and host a movie marathon on a chilly or rainy autumn night. Light some candles, lower the lights, and order your favorite dinner for the occasion, just as you would for a typical date night. Bonus: You can even paint or carve pumpkins during the films.

The autumn season is notorious for its flavorful treats and drinks. Visiting your local cafe can be the perfect solo date to get in the fall spirit. Whether you order a pumpkin coffee, a chai latte, or just a regular tea with a sweet dessert, you’re sure to have a cozy day. Bring a journal or a book for further enjoyment.

3. Explore a Quaint Downtown

Do you live near a festive downtown where you can freely explore and visit various shops/eateries? If not, can you drive to one nearby? Oftentimes, even the smallest of towns offer autumn-themed festivals or decorate their streets with fall decor. Get in the spirit by window-shopping or picking up a few treats along the way.

Anastassiya Bezhekeneva/Getty Images

4. Bake Autumn-Themed Desserts

I don’t know about you, but I like to treat Halloween like many people treat Christmastime. You know how many people bake tons of holiday cookies during December? I, on the other hand, enjoy baking various types of fall-inspired treats, from chai tea latte cookies to ghost-themed cupcakes to my infamous apple crisp.

If you’re a baker, get into your favorite comfy clothes and head to the kitchen for a baking night. You can even create cookie trays for your loved ones to brighten their season.

5. Go Apple or Pumpkin Picking

If you don’t want to go apple or pumpkin picking alone, that’s totally fair. However, if you’re up for the challenge, why not get out of your comfort zone and head to your local farm? You can then bake an apple pie or crumble using the fresh fruit, or carve/paint the pumpkins to tap into your creative side.

6. Attend a Local Farmer’s Market

A less intimidating option than solo apple picking is visiting a farmer’s market. Head out early in the morning when the air is crisp, grab a latte or hot apple cider, and browse the many vendors. You never know what autumn treats or fresh produce you’ll find, or the friends you might make along the way.

6. Hike to See the Fall Foliage

If you’re active and love the outdoors, hit a local trail that boasts vibrant-colored leaves and gorgeous views. Depending on where you live, this time of the year is ideal for beautiful natural scenery. By hiking, you’ll also get a great workout.

7. Visit an Independent Bookstore

Look, I love nothing more than a good Barnes and Noble trip. However, visiting a local indie bookstore provides a sense of comfort like no other. Not only will you be supporting a small business, but you’ll also get to browse countless books you might not have spotted elsewhere. There’s no cozier solo date than a bookstore trip.