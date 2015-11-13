​7 Ways Jurgen Klopp has Failed as Liverpool Manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues not to win the Premier League title on a daily basis, placing his position at the club in peril. It’s a dramatic turnaround from when Klopp was appointed last month and hailed as the saviour of Anfield following Brendan Rodgers’ mindless reign of trophyless terror.

But a month is a long time in football and Klopp’s crown is slipping faster than a Liverpool legend under pressure from Demba Ba. Ahead of a crunch international break that will be followed by a crunch league match, we’ve cobbled together seven of Klopp’s biggest failings since taking up the reigns at Anfield. Can he address these and start filling the club’s trophy cabinets with silverware rather than sadness?

1. He has a dreadful record compared with other Liverpool managers



History will judge Klopp in comparison with past Liverpool managers – and right now that makes for ugly reading. Let’s pick one at random – say, Bob Paisley. He won six league titles for the club, as well as three European Cups and a host of other trophies. Klopp has never won a thing at Liverpool, an embarrassing stat when compared with Paisley. Even a less successful boss like Bill Shankly won three league titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Cup. Compared with Paisley he’s a flop – yet he still blows ‘The Normal One’ out of the water.

2. He doesn’t have a Liverpool Football Club tattoo

How can Liverpool fans take this man even remotely seriously when he refuses to permanently scar their club’s name and emblem into his soft German skin?

Klopp is unlikely to find any success at Anfield until this is permanently etched on to his back

3. Record goalscorer Ian Rush hasn’t started a single game under Klopp

With 346 goals in 660 games for Liverpool, Rush is a proven quantity in front of goal. Despite this, the Welsh international has not started a single game for the Reds under Klopp. In fact, he’s not even made the bench on the German’s watch. Has a petty personal rift caused a falling out between the two?

4. He’s misusing Nathaniel Clyne

As you can see below, Klopp insist that Clyne spends games alongside him on the touchline mimicking his boss’ every move. The England international does a fine job of it, but surely he’d be better deployed at the right-back position in which he’s shown so much potential?

Is this really the best use of Clyne’s ability?

5. He failed to stop Suarez leaving



Klopp’s more sycophantic apologists would argue that the brilliant Luis Suarez left the club over a year before his appointment. But were he really a man of vision, Klopp would have foreseen his arrival as boss and given the Liverpool board an ultimatum: hold on to Suarez, or I’ll leave as soon as I’m appointed. A worrying lack of foresight.

6. He keeps turning up for games six hours early

Surely that time could be better spent working on tactics or getting his Liverpool tattoo?

What is the allure of the empty stadium, Jurgen?

7. He doesn’t speak Spanish

If Klopp knew a thing about current football trends he’d understand that the last man to win Liverpool the Champions League was a Spanish-speaker. So too are the bosses of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Europe’s top three clubs. The signs are obvious – you won’t get your hands on the Champions League trophy without at least a working knowledge of Spanish – and yet Klopp still obstinately refuses to learn the language. Está claramente condenado a fracasar en el Liverpool.

