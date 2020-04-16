72 Families in Delhi Quarantined After Pizza Delivery Guy Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Even while India is under a complete lockdown, concessions for essential services like food and groceries have been made. This means that along with frontline heroes who are risking their lives fighting the pandemic, there’s also a large section of delivery agents for food, medicines and other essentials out there, helping us live our indoor lives. However, in a worrisome update, a pizza delivery guy who delivered food to 72 families in Delhi has now tested positive for coronavirus.



The 19-year-old delivery boy didn’t have any travel history and officials now suspect that he may have been infected by someone he delivered food to. He has now been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, while the families he delivered food to in Hauz Khas Village and Malviya Nagar have been placed under quarantine and will be watched closely for symptoms. However, he also came in contact with 20 other delivery agents, who have now been quarantined at a facility in Delhi’s Chhattarpur area.

While all districts in Delhi have been declared as coronavirus hotspots or red zones, food deliveries are being carried out with precautions like double packaging and contactless deliveries. Food delivery app Zomato announced that the delivery agent had delivered food to some of their customers, and the restaurant he was an employee of has now been shut down. “COVID-19 could happen to anyone – and it is near impossible for all of us to completely isolate ourselves, especially when we need outside support for essentials such as food,” a statement put out by Zomato said. ”We believe that none of our riders should and would knowingly keep working if they knew they were infected with COVID-19.” But this is also a reminder that as tempting as the offer is to avoid dish duty, if you have the ability to whip up your own grub, just do it.

