Right Now You Can Save Nearly 75% off a Roomba Robo-Vacuum

Suck this deal up quickly, because it’s sure to last for a short time. The fine print says this deal over at Woot (an Amazon company—yes, really) ends in three days or whenever their stock of Roomba j7s runs out. Whichever comes first.

Vacuuming is a thankless job. You may as well get a robot to do it. And until iRobot starts making humanoid robots voiced by Alan Tudyk, like those in the other I, Robot, a plastic Oreo that skates around on wheels and gobbles up all your dead skin cells and dust bunnies is the most technologically advanced solution for one of daily life’s most mind-numbing tasks.

a huge deal

Too often a “deal” isn’t a deal at all. It’s one of those things that’s on perpetual sale, its retail price nothing more than an arbitrary number picked out of a hat in some marketing department’s boardroom.

Woot’s 72%-off deal on the Roomba j7 is a bonafide deal, however. Sure, you don’t see them for sale often anymore at the full retail price of $600, but $170 is still half of the cheapest price we’ve seen the Roomba j7 go for on Amazon, even stretching back years into the past.

The Roomba j7 lets you map out which areas of your home you want to keep off-limits so that it doesn’t wander into your dog’s favorite napping spot and scare the hell out of them. You can also sync it with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant to control it when you don’t feel like fiddling with the Roomba app.

The most amazing fact for me isn’t the price discount, or even the disclaimer saying that customers are restricted to buying a maximum of three of these Roomba j7s. It’s the fact that according to Woot’s own sales graph, a quarter of people taking advantage of this deal are buying three of them.

Maybe to resell on eBay? Maybe one for each floor of their three-story houses? Maybe organized Roomba racing? Who knows.