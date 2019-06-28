8 Projects to Stream to Feel Nostalgic for the Mixtape Era

The days of only listening to Chance the Rapper’s first two mixtapes on SoundCloud or Spinrilla are over. On Friday, the Chicago rapper dropped 10 Day and Acid Rap, released in 2012 and 2013, respectively, on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services for the first time. He also launched a pre-sale for his world tour and a pre-order for his debut album, which is due in July. Until now, 2016’s Coloring Book was the sole Chance the Rapper project on streaming services. In case revisiting Chance’s past has you hungry for more mixtapes, we pulled together some of our favorites currently available to stream.

So Far Gone by Drake

In February, Drake made his third mixtape So Far Gone available for streaming for the first time, commemorating the project’s tenth anniversary. The classic mixtape, which features hits like “Successful” and “Best I Ever Had,” gave listeners a glimpse into how Drake would go on to dominate the rap game for an entire decade.

Fever by Megan Thee Stallion

Although it wasn’t her debut project, Fever ultimately made Megan Thee Stallion’s career known as one of the hottest (no pun intended) rappers in the game. Fever, which was released last month, proved that Megan Thee Stallion can effortlessly outrap anyone’s favorite rapper.

Anger Management by Rico Nasty and Kenny Beats

The first collaboration project between rapper Rico Nasty and producer Kenny Beats is basically Rico Nasty’s attempt at scream therapy, as she explores how to express her anger. While the mixtape is filled with songs that’ll instantly make you want to punch a wall, other songs are dedicated to Rico Nasty learning how to make something positive out her pain, creating a genre-bending aesthetic that’s built on rage.

2009 by Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y

The sequel to the rap duo’s 2009 mixtape “How Fly” reveals that Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y remain the same easygoing and nonchalant group they were 10 years ago. The mixtape is the epitome of cool rap, as both artists shine on their laid-back flows.

The Marathon by Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s 2010 project The Marathon laid the groundwork for the late rapper’s vision of independence and economic empowerment. The mixtape provides listeners a look into the early days of the rapper’s mission.

1999 by Joey Bada$$

As its title suggests, Joey Bada$$’s 2012 debut mixtape introduced the world to the rapper’s old soul. 1999 sounds like nothing else out in 2012, relying heavily on the mellow vibes and smooth lyricism of 90s hip-hop, but it definitely proved that the Brooklyn rapper had a knack for keeping older music relevant.

The Waters by Mick Jenkins

Mick Jenkins’ jazz-infused 2014 mixtape The Waters positioned him as one of the frontrunners of Chicago’s creative rap scene (along with Noname and Chance the Rapper). Featuring impressive symbolism and poetic lines alongside open mic vibes, The Waters offered a deep dive into Mick Jenkins’ ability to cobble together an aesthetic out of different art forms.

Telefone by Noname

Noname’s debut mixtape finds the Chicago rapper creatively using poetry to cope with her pain and celebrate her joy. Telefone poses as Noname’s makeshift diary entry, making sure her listeners know that’s she’s dedicated to staying afloat, regardless of everything that’s happened in her life.