8 Space Facts That Will Make You Feel Like You’re Living Inside a Glitch

You’re minding your business, paying taxes, answering emails, pretending you understand your 401(k), and then space taps you on the shoulder like, hey, none of this is stable. Not even a little bit. Not even time.

Here are a few space facts that make reality feel like it’s held together with tape and a prayer.

1. A day on Mercury lasts 176 Earth days

Mercury spins so slowly that one full sunrise-to-sunrise cycle takes 176 days here on Earth. That’s a long ass Monday.

2. Astronauts on the ISS get 16 sunrises a day

The International Space Station loops Earth about every 90 minutes, which means the crew watches the sun pop up and set roughly 16 times in 24 hours. Imagine how your circadian rhythm feels.

3. You Could Fall Through the Planet and Be Done Before a Sitcom Ends

A straight tunnel through Earth would carry you to the other side in 42 minutes and 12 seconds, hitting speeds over 17,000 mph along the way.

4. There’s a faint heat signature left over from the early universe

There’s measurable radiation from the universe’s earliest moments still present everywhere. It’s faint but consistent, sitting just above absolute zero and detectable in every direction. What even is time?

5. A teaspoon of neutron star stuff would weigh a billion tons

Neutron stars cram ridiculous mass into a city-sized object. NASA puts it this way: one teaspoon of neutron star matter on Earth would weigh about a billion tons. More than the entire human population. Try to wrap your head around that one.

6. We launched a probe in 1977, and it’s now in interstellar space

Voyager 1 crossed into interstellar space in 2012. It continues sending data more than four decades after launch, from a region no human-made object had ever reached before.

7. A Road Trip to the Nearest Star Would Outlast the Universe

Driving at 70 mph, it would take more than 356 billion years to reach the nearest star. Numbers, time, and distance feel absolutely meaningless at this point.

8. Neptune Has Barely Moved Since We Found It

Neptune takes about 165 Earth years to orbit the Sun. Since its discovery in 1846, it has completed just one full lap.

Space keeps exposing how unreliable our sense of scale really is. Time stretches, distance collapses, and familiar rules stop making any type of familiar sense. And, somehow, here we are. Just tiny blips in this massive universe. Paying our taxes.