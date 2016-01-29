This Female Magician Is a Real Crystal Ball Buster

In the land where fake reigns, it makes sense that one of the most exclusive clubs in Hollywood is the Magic Castle, a decades-old haunt that hosts slight-of-hand seances and parlor tricks for invite-only audiences. Since the home of the Academy of Magical Arts opened its doors in 1963 it’s been somewhat of a wand-waving boys’ club, counting top magicians and illusionists like David Copperfield, Siegfried and Roy, and David Blaine as members.

In this episode of A Day With, we meet with Misty Lee, the Magic Castle’s only female resident seance medium/magician and one of the most sought after performers in Los Angeles. From her witchy garage—where she constructs her own props out of slightly creepy Victorian accessories—to Hollywood Boulevard—where she works her street magic—we follow Lee and her team of enchanting assistants as they show us how they make the magic happen. Then later we head to the storied Magic Castle to sit in on Lee’s performance of her famous Houdini seance.

In a rare glimpse behind the magic community’s mysterious veil, we talk with Lee about what it’s like to be a female magician in the male-dominated field of trickery.

