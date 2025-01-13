A Florida Cop Crashed His Cruiser While Watching Porn at the Wheel

A Florida deputy has resigned after body camera footage revealed the real reason the deputy got into a car accident while on duty. That reason? Because he was watching porn on his phone while he was driving.

Lake County Deputy Tristan Macomber was driving around in his police cruiser on duty. He was wearing his body cam and watching porn on his phone—as any red-blooded American male does to pass the time that they should be paying attention to the road. The deputy did not notice that just ahead of him, there was a woman in a car who was stopped because there was a school bus ahead of her loading or unloading children.

Videos by VICE

After he rear-ended the woman’s car, he checked on her. He apologized, sounding awfully embarrassed, but rather than tell her that he didn’t see that she was stopped because he was too busy watching some porno while driving, he instead said that his brakes had locked up. Further investigation by internal affairs found this to be bullshit. It was all right there in the video provided by the camera sitting in the middle of his chest. There is a steering wheel that is holding with one hand and in the other hand there is a phone with some porno on it.

Play video

Don’t know why the results of the investigation took so long. Seems like it should’ve taken about an hour, with most of that hour being taken up by trying to figure out exactly what porno he was watching so the investigators could determine whether it was worth getting into a car accident over.

After trying to tell investigators that he wasn’t actually watching porn he was just texting his buddies, Macomber eventually caved and admitted that he was not texting but rather watching some hot pornography. He was facing termination but decided to resign from his position instead.

Now he has all the time in the world to dedicate to his true passion—being a danger to everyone around him as he watches porn on his phone.