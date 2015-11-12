A Guide to the Flyest Rave Outfits from Missy Elliott’s New Video

There are many reasons to love Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott, not the least of which is her fierce and fearless fashion sense. Let us think back over the years—there was the black bubble suit with the spiky rhinestone shades from the “Supa Dupa Fly” video; the pink velour Adidas tracksuit she wore to the Grammy Awards; that campy androgynous press photo with the fingerwave hair and the jaguar-print jersey. Missy has never conformed and never will, and that’s why she will forever be the patron saint of freakazoids the world over.

The New Jersey-born rapper and icon just dropped the video for “WTF (Where They From)” featuring Pharrell—her first video in seven years. It is a major return to form for Missy, who has been hiding any and all details of her next album from the public eye. It is also a loud call for club kids and ravers to step up their nightlife looks, because honestly you’re all serving vanilla ice cream compared to what she’s got on tap here. To provide y’all with some inspo for the week to come, we decided to round up all of Missy’s rave-ready outfits from the new vid.

1) The Disco Ball

Coming from someone who has personally seen a blood-soaked accident involving a disco ball, I wouldn’t recommend trying this look without an experienced stylist on hand.

2) The Lichtenstein

First Drake offers an homage to light installation artist James Turrell in his video for “Hotline Bling.” Now Missy’s repping the comic book aesthetics of the late great painter and sculptor Roy Lichtenstein. It’s hip-hop art history in the making.

3) The Hazmat

Missy could have worn this one to that Cityfox rave at the hazardous waste site in Brooklyn on Halloween. Except it got canceled.

4) The Health Goth

Black lipstick and futuristic athleticwear are the cornerstones of any good health goth’s look. Missy puts an upbeat spin on it with the Princess Amidala lipstick.

5) The Brooklyn Special

Because where would any of us be without Notorious B.I.G.?

