a-mysterious-humming-sound-is-haunting-a-scottish-island

Over on the windswept Scottish Isle of Lewis, folks are being slowly being driven bonkers by a mysterious, low-frequency hum. “It’s impossible to ignore,” said resident Lauren-Grace Kirtley. “It is like somebody shouting in your face constantly for attention.”

Dubbed “The Hebridean Hum,” the sound is a pulsating drone that’s giving locals headaches, insomnia, and an existential crisis about where this thing can be coming from.

Kirtley founded a Facebook group called “The Hebridean Hum: Low frequency noise disturbance action and support group,” where locals can gather digitally to commiserate over this infernal sound.

Her spectrograph recordings show a consistent 50 Hz frequency bouncing all over the island but not originating from it. Meaning the hum’s source could be offshore. The plot thickens.

Kirtley thinks it’s man-made. Maybe a rogue underwater…thing? Maybe some kind of machine? Who knows.

While it’s definitely a strange occurrence, it’s somehow not the first time a mysterious droning hum has tormented people. A mysterious hum tormented the residents of a small town in Northern Ireland last year. The source of the hum was eventually found but was never made public. Spooky.

A similar and equally mysterious hum plagued the Canadian city of Windsor back in 2016. Back on the Isle of Lewis, officials are now investigating to see if they can find the source of their obnoxious sound.

Kirtley suspects marine machinery might be behind it and worries that if it’s bothering human ears this much, it’s likely wreaking havoc on animal ears, too.