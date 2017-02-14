Take a One Minute Break and Watch A-Trak’s Turntable Tribute to Chance the Rapper

Following Chance the Rapper’s multiple wins at the Grammys this weekend, Fool’s Gold Records founder A-Trak has shared a Facebook video of him performing a scratch routine to “No Problem,” a highlight from the Chicago MC’s 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book.

The whole clip is only a minute long, but it showcases the five-time DMC World DJ Championship winner’s skills as a turntablist. “No Problem,” which also features 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, won Best Rap Performance.

Videos by VICE

Chance beat out the Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Anderson .Paak, and Maren Morris for Best New Artist, and records by Kanye West, De La Soul, ScHoolboy Q, Drake, and DJ Khaled for Best Rap Album. He also performed “How Great” and “All We’ve Got” with Kirk Franklin, Francis and the Lights, Tamela Mann, and a gospel choir at the ceremony.

Watch A-Trak’s scratch routine below and read Colin Joyce’s op-ed on why the results of this year’s Grammys shouldn’t come as a surprise.

