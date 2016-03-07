A Woman in a Real-Life ‘Mystery Machine’ Led Police on a High-Speed Chase

Read: Some Jamoke Is Trying to Rickroll People with Fake Parking Tickets

Sharon Turman, a woman wanted for parole violation, led police in Redding, California, on a wild chase Sunday as she sped away in a 1994 Chrysler minivan painted to look like the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo, according to a local ABC affiliate.

Turman’s plans to lie low and give her probation officer the slip didn’t go so well, seeing as how she was reportedly speeding around Redding in a hand-painted version of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Scooby, and Shaggy’s van—complete with lime green rims.

When a police officer attempted to pull Turman over, she apparently took off, leading cops to pursue her on the I-5 highway, with Turman reaching speeds over 100 mph—which is actually somewhat impressive for such a clunky old van.

Eventually, a California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted Turman abandoning her vehicle on Highway 36. That’s when she took off on foot.

At the time of publication, Turman’s whereabouts remained a mystery.

Thumbnail photo of a different Mystery Machine via Flickr user Loren Javier