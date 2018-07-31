Watch Action Bronson and His Crew Invade a Food Court Sbarro

“Where are we right now, Morocco?” Well if Morocco happened to be a Sbarro kitchen in the back of a Queens mall food court, then yes.

To be clear, no one is claiming that Sbarro makes actual pizza authentic New York slices. (Except Michael Scott, of course.) However, on tonight’s episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious on VICELAND, Action and his crew hit a local food court to give the chain’s usual dishes some of his signature flair. Watch as Action brings back the chain’s stuffed spinach pie and gives away free, straight-out-of-the-oven pizza in between moan-inducing bites.