AEW Reveals 2025 Continental Classic Leagues

It’s that time of year again — AEW’s yearly round-robin tournament, the Continental Classic. The tournament brings the best wrestlers together to fight it out in two separate leagues: Blue and Gold.

Eddie Kingston defeated Jon Moxley to win the inaugural tournament in 2023. In 2024, Kazuchika Okada faced Will Ospreay in the finals. Okada defeated him. The winner gets the Continental Championship.

The Continental title was unified with the International title earlier this year as the Unified Championship. However, both titles still maintain their individual lineages. The Unified title is currently held by Okada who has held it for a record-setting 600+ days.

The rules for the Continental Classic are matches have a 20-minute time limit, nobody is allowed at ringside and outside interference is strictly prohibited.

AEW Continental Classic 2025

The Blue League this year skews heavily toward The Conglomeration and the Death Riders. Jon Moxley is entering for a third year, and with the tension in the Death Riders right now, I’m expecting it to blow up in his face sooner than later. Perhaps we see Moxley against his stablemate in the finals?

Continental Classic Blue League:

Jon Moxley

Claudio Castagnoli

Orange Cassidy

Konosuke Takeshita

Roderick Strong

Máscara Dorada

The Gold League has a good mix of established stars and rising talent, which should make for some interesting matches. JetSpeed are entering together, which I’m curious to see if they wind up facing each other.

Continental Classic Gold League:

Darby Allin

Kyle Fletcher

Kazuchika Okada

PAC

Kevin Knight

”Speedball” Mike Bailey

AEW has confirmed that both the block finals and the tournament finals will take place at AEW Worlds End. That pay-per-view is scheduled for Saturday, December 27, at the Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW and the Continental Classic.