‘AI Limit’ Looks and Feels Like a Soulslike, but It’s One of the Most Accessible Games in the Genre (Review)

Soulslike games are, supposedly, meant to be punishing exercises in trial and error, with only those willing to ‘Get Gud’ emerging victorious after many difficult battles. And while, on the surface, AI Limit looks to follow those same guidelines, there are plenty of subtle differences. It works as an excellent jumping-in point for those unfamiliar with the genre. It’s also an exciting, different, and unique entry that veterans can enjoy much the same. But one thing is for certain: AI Limit isn’t going to punish you while playing, for better or for worse.

Screenshot: CE-Asia

‘AI Limit’ Is Ready To Change the Game, One Step at a Time

From the moment I booted up AI Limit and took control of my Blader, Arrisa, there was one thing I noticed. The movement felt like the Dark Souls games of yore, alongside its combat and exploration. But where was the Stamina bar? Why could I continue attacking without needing to take a break and catch up with myself? I was genuinely shocked to see that AI Limit was willing to step outside of this particular boundary. And it’s one that I could see some players loving, while other players are immediately turned off by it. Myself? I couldn’t get enough of it.

Being able to dash, dodge, block, and attack without having to micromanage my stamina felt freeing. Satisfying in the best possible way. Combat played out like an Action game with Souls elements mixed in for good measure. It’s both familiar and unfamiliar, seeing as I’ve gotten so accustomed to needing to keep an eye on this bar over so many different games. But it fits in well here, to be fair. Much like Sekiro and Stellar Blade, it’s a departure in that regard.

It’s a great blend of fast-paced action while also hitting those Soulslike requirements. Enemies that can one-shot you if you’re not careful enough? Check. Environments that sprawl in countless directions with a linear path determining where you should go? Double-check. A plot that you learn along the way from helpful pickups and small conversations with NPCs and pieces of paper? Triple-check, and the trifecta is met.

Screenshot: CE-Asia

‘AI Limit’ Is Also the Easiest SoulsLike I’ve Ever Played

Even with the removal of the Stamina Bar, AI Limit is still a combat-focused experience. But, what’s nice is that it’s an easy entry point for those afraid of the genre in the past. Games like Dark Souls are known for being difficult, and while AI Limit isn’t a walk in the park, it’s objectively much easier to play and master than its inspirations. Depending on who you ask, that could be the worst thing they’ve ever heard or the greatest news of their life. In this case, it’s great news.

AI Limit offers an interesting plot that slowly unfolded before my eyes. As a Blader, I am technically an Immortal being. With the use of Branches, the bonfire replacement in the world of AI Limit, I can return from the dead if I fall in combat. I can also upgrade my gear, equipment, and everything in between here. It’s all your standard fare, but it’s done well within the world of AI Limit. But even when facing off against the largest of foes, I felt as if I was the one in command at all times. A refreshing change of pace compared to other games in the genre.

Arrisa is fast, deadly, and dangerous. I had access to many different weapons throughout my playtime, each with unique skills that I could use to my advantage. For example, the Polearm I carried with me for the majority of my journey could stagger an enemy, and with a quick tap of the D-Pad, I could swap to dual blades and hack away at their heath. I was the master of this domain, and it felt fantastic.

Screenshot: CE-Asia

Boss Fights Are the Highlight of ‘AI Limit’ and Show the Most Potential

While the game is considerably easier than other Soulslike games, that doesn’t mean it’s simple by any means. Boss fights, for example, present quite a challenge. They’re big, mean, and ready to take Arrisa down in just a few hits if I’m not careful in my approach. And just like any good Soulslike boss, there are plenty of ways to cheese them if you’re not feeling particularly on your game when you’re fighting them.

These fights are the most pulse-pounding aspect of AI Limit, and where the game shows its potential off the highest. I needed to use every skill in my arsenal to fight off whatever creature I was in front of. A dance with death, with only one emerging victorious when the dust finally settles. At times, there’s a brutal difficulty spike, but one that is welcomed. A proper challenge, but still possible to complete for those who aren’t as familiar with the genre. Even the “skill-check” boss is beatable by most standards. And that’s not something that all games in this genre can tout.

But even if I died? I didn’t need to rush back to my body to get everything back. I could farm, grow, and challenge them again. It’s very forgiving, even against its toughest of foes. Plus, a solid framerate on any hardware makes it easy to lose yourself in the world quickly. It didn’t matter if I was playing on my desktop or on the ASUS Rog Ally X; I was able to keep a steady frame rate, even when things got hectic. A few dropped frames here and there did happen, admittedly, but that was primarily on the handheld.

Screenshot: CE-Asia

‘AI Limit’ Is a Great First Soulslike and a Good Game for Those Returning to the Genre

While AI Limit does pull from its inspirations heavily, it’s also just a genuinely good game. There are some issues with janky enemy movement, and a few sound/graphical glitches that I experienced during my playtime. But all-in-all? I very much enjoyed my time with AI Limit, flaws and all.

It’s not groundbreaking by any stretch of the imagination. But it’s a very competent game — and one that could be the title that gets fans with an interest in seeing the hype behind the Soulslike train into the genre. Much like Code Vein before it, it takes plenty of good ideas and makes something interesting and unique out of them. Even if AI Limit isn’t the best that the Soulslike genre has to offer, it’s still better than most. Plus, I can pause the game and take a break, so that’s worth it to me in the end.

Its budget-friendly price tag, paired with the wealth of content within the world of AI Limit, makes it a no-brainer for fans of this frantic type of combat experience. Even if you’ve never played a game like this before, this is the perfect stepping stone toward “getting gud”, even if the punishment isn’t as harsh as some other games.

Verdict: Recommended

AI Limit will be available on March 27, 2025, on PlayStaton 5 and Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.