All Gas, No Brakes: Why Simulation Racing Isn’t for Me

I do love racing games. But as I’ve said before, it’s a very specific style that catches my eye. Overall, I’m more into arcade racers than anything else. Simulation racers like Gran Turismo just don’t do it for me.

I’ve tried them. I love watching F1 — saw the game was free on PS Plus and grabbed it. But, the more I played it, the more I realized that realistic racing isn’t something that translates to a good time.

IT’S NOT YOU, IT’S ME

I’m pretty upfront about my likes and dislikes. Generally, it’s not in a place of blatant dismissal. Simulation racers don’t operate like normal sports games to me. Playing Madden or MLB: The Show, I want to live what it’s like to be the dominant athlete.

I want to be the pitcher that strikes out 4-5 batters in a row and is damn near impossible to hit. So, I mix speeds and location, I’m careful about overusing pitches and things like that. In Madden, I want to be the GOAT QB, so I read defenses and attack zones. Then, I take advantage of 1-on-1s on the outside for long touchdowns.

But, when I play a racing game? I don’t want to follow the line, draft behind opponents to slingshot around, or any of that. I want to line up, press the gas, hit a cool-ass drift or two, and break out. That’s fun to me. The technique and minutiae of racing in game form just aren’t.

RACING TO THE FINISH

It’s tough for me to really lock in on that style of racing game. Arcade racers just feel better. There’s a layer of strategy there that resonates with me more so than sim racers. And I think it has to do with the level of control I feel.

When I play an arcade racer, I want the car to feel like an extension of my hands. Racing in a game like Burnout: Paradise is incredible, every single time. The combination of speed and control is perfect. I don’t have to break into turns and accelerate out, I can just hit a clean drift and keep it going.

And maybe that’s part of my problem, looking for a particular feeling in games that aren’t meant to supply that. That’s really the reason I keep trying them. I think something has to click for me. Maybe it never will, but as long as sim racing games exist, I’ll keep giving them a shot.