‘Split/Second’ Deserved a Sequel, Not the Trash Can

Racing games are one of my favorite genres in gaming. But I’m very specific about which games resonate with me. Need For Speed: Underground 2, Burnout Paradise, and Mario Kart are a couple that got consistent play from me. But one game grabbed me by the neck and didn’t let go, Split/Second. Unfortunately, a sequel never came about because of low sales.

Developed by Black Rock Studios and published by Disney Interactive Studios, it was a racing game with a twist. All of the racing action was built around the premise of it being a reality show that allowed racers to trigger certain environmental hazards (Called Power Plays) throughout the race. And this game deserves to go out with a new entry that finishes the story.

RACE FOR YOUR LIFE

Blasting through the courses was fun enough on its own, but the layer of strategy involved in triggering the hazards made the game even more interesting. Especially considering that the map changed on each lap, including a huge course-changing event that could occur in each race.

In addition to a straight-up race, there was also an elimination mode where whoever was in last place was eliminated until there was only one racer left. The race from third to second when there are only three people left is nerve-wracking. It’s by far my favorite mode in the game. The Burnout influence is definitely felt and well-executed. The environmental triggers look amazing. Even now. The game holds up incredibly well visually in addition to its gameplay. Watching a tower come down on you and the other racers as you’re hurtling past each other never got old.

I can see the potential triggers in a sequel now, especially given that the Fast and Furious series has taken off since the game was released. Imagine racing down the street and one of the Power Play triggers sends an entire skyscraper down, or a truck carrying cars gets overturned and you have to dodge them Bad Boys 2 style.

A SEQUEL IS NEEDED

I don’t care how much the game sold at the time. Split/Second would be a hit today. I’m not a fan of remastering everything, particularly games that have been successful. However, this is one of those cases where a remaster is necessary. The point of remasters to me should be to revisit a game that may not have gotten the recognition it deserved. And this absolutely fits the bill. Especially given how it ends.

There’s a bit of a story in the game that’s revealed at the end, revealing an unknown faction that shows up and activates all the Power Plays in the city. It leaves the game on a cliffhanger that has yet to be — and likely won’t be — resolved. And that’s a shame because, as always, these things come down to dollars instead of making the best possible game. The premise of the game was incredible and, selfishly, it appealed to my dumb action movie sensibilities.

A remaster would give the game a new audience and reignite interest. Likely enough to get a sequel that gets us to a satisfying ending. Because I absolutely need to know who showed up at the end.