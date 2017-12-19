Risalamande (Almond Rice Pudding) Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus overnight

Ingredients

for the almond oil:

1 cup|150 grams almonds with skins

1 cup|250 ml vegetable oil

for the cherry sauce:

2 cups|300 grams fresh or frozen cherries

½ cup|87 grams granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon|1 ½ grams apple pectin

1 lemon

for the porridge:

6 ¼ cups|1500 ml whole milk

1 cup|180 grams|6 ⅜ ounces short grain rice

4 green cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla bean, split, seeds scraped

¼ cup|50 grams mascarpone cheese

⅓ cup|65 grams granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ a lemon, zested

½ an orange, zested

⅔ cups|150 grams whipped cream

chopped almonds, to serve

Directions

Make the almond oil: Heat the oven to 320°F|160°C. Spread the almonds into an even layer on a baking sheet and bake until deep brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer the almonds to a blender with the oil and pulse until the almonds are chunky. Pour everything into a container and let sit overnight to infuse. The next day, strain. You can save the leftover almond pulp and make a second batch with fresh oil. For the second spin, the nut pulp does not need to be warm and the ratio of nuts to oil should be equal parts. Make the cherry sauce: In a small bowl, mix the sugar and pectin together and pour over the cherries. Mix well to combine, then cover and refrigerate overnight. The next day, place the cherries in a medium saucepan over high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate until cool, then season with lemon juice. Keep refrigerated and covered until ready to use. Make the porridge: Place the milk in a medium saucepan over medium until warm but not boiling. Place the rice in another medium saucepan over medium-low. Start ladling in the warm milk over the rice and cook in the style of risotto. Add the cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, vanilla bean to the rice. Cook, stirring occasionally, while continuing to add milk a little at a time until all of the milk has been absorbed, about 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mascarpone, sugar, salt, and zest. Place the rice in a bowl and cover the surface directly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight. The next day, fold in the whipped cream. To serve, divide the rice among bowls and top with the almond oil, cherry sauce, and some almonds.

