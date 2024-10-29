This NFL Player Just Got Free Beer for Life From Louisiana’s Oldest Brewery

Alvin Kamara doesn’t need a lifetime supply of beer. The star running back just signed a new $24.5 million extension with the New Orleans Saints, so I think it’s safe to say he can afford his own cold ones.

That didn’t stop Abita Brewing Company, based in Louisiana, from hooking him up anyhow and providing Kamara with something we all would love: free beer for life.

Videos by VICE

Abita was so excited about the contract that the brewery posted on X last week, “I’m about to give Alvin Kamara a lifetime supply of beer [right now]. Loyal king.”

Now, Abita followed through on its promise, issuing Kamara with his very own ID pass, good for free beer. The badge lists his title as “Abita’s Official Loyal King” and his Member ID as “LouisianaTrue41.”

The company also attached a letter with his honorary badge.

“On behalf of everyone here at Abita, we wanted to share our heartfelt appreciation for your loyalty to New Orleans,” the note began. “Your dedication truly shines, inspiring all of us who are proud to call Lousiana home.”

Kamara shared the photo with a few cases of beer in the background (loyal king!) and thanked the business for his lifetime recognition: “Can’t wait to fill my coolers up with… LOVE. FOREVER.”

None of you will be shocked to learn that Abita is the official craft beer sponsor of the, you guessed it, New Orleans Saints. The partnership began in September. Abita, which I can attest has some delicious beer, is the oldest brewery in Louisiana and is located about 30 miles away from the city.

Kamara, 29, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He burst onto the scene in 2017 when he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Already, the running back is the Saints all-time leader in rushing (54) and total (78) touchdowns.