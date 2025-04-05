Amazon Wants to Do All Your Shopping for You—Even on Other Websites

Not content to Hoover up loads and loads of third-party stores through Amazon Marketplace, now the merry retail giant is publicly beta testing a feature called Buy for Me that’ll reach out across the web to find and purchase products from other brands’ websites, as long as they’re not currently sold on Amazon.com, according to an Amazon press release.

Want to give Buy for Me a whirl? There are no secret handshakes or curated lists to get on. You have to access it through either the iOS or Android Amazon Shopping app and not through a browser, but you’re free to give Buy for Me a joyride.

Just keep in mind that it’s beta testing the feature, which means you shouldn’t necessarily expect any piece of software in beta to run as smoothly as it would after a regular, public release.

Amazon Wants to Shop for You

“We will begin testing with a limited number of brand stores and products, with plans to roll out to more customers and incorporate more brand stores and products based on feedback,” wrote Amazon.

If something you search for in Amazon’s search bar says Buy for Me next to it, you can click it to see a page of product details, similar to product pages for all the rest of the goods sold on Amazon. If you’re sold on it, click the Buy for Me button on that page, and Amazon will purchase it for you.

“Using agentic AI capabilities, Amazon makes the purchase by securely providing the customer’s encrypted name, address, and payment details to complete the checkout process on the brand’s website,” according to Amazon’s press materials. “Amazon cannot see customers’ previous or separate orders from other brands’ sites.”

An Amazon spokesperson told The Verge that Amazon doesn’t take a percentage of goods sold through Buy for Me. “Right now, this is an experiment, and we’re trying to help customers find more products,” Amazon said, “and once they find the right product, we’re trying to help them make more seamless purchases.”

But this is Amazon we’re talking about. If I were a betting man (I am), I’d wager that if Amazon sees promise in it, it’ll most certainly find a way to turn a buck off this feature.