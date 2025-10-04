Amazon Just Launched New Fire TVs Ahead of Black Friday

Amazon launched a new generation of Fire TVs that dial up the speed compared to the outgoing models. They’re not the only smart TV to feature a proprietary streaming interface—Fire TV, in this case—but they do have the best one, in my opinion.

While I’m a big fan of Roku and Apple TV, Fire TV is above average, and I prefer it to Samsung’s and LG’s built-in streaming networks.

new Fire TVs, premium and budget

At the top end of Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, the Fire TV Omni QLED Series comes in sizes from 50″ to 75″. It’s available in 50″ ($480), 55″ ($590), 65″ ($850), and 75″ ($1,200). They’re available now on pre-order and will begin shipping to customers on November 5.

As premium TVs, they support the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats of high dynamic range video, although Amazon isn’t yet jumping on the bandwagon of Dolby Vision 2 that was only just announced.

The Omni QLED Series is about 60% brighter than the previous generation of Fire TVs, according to Amazon, although they don’t provide specific measurements in nits, which is how you measure display brightness.

On the other end of the scale, Amazon also launched a redesigned Fire TV Series 2 and Series 4. These are budget models, starting at $160 for a Fire TV Series 2 32″ model and $250 for a Series 2 40″ model. The slightly more upscale Fire TV Series 4 is available in 43″ ($330), 50″ ($400), and 55″ ($460). They’re all available right now.

Both are about 30% faster than the outgoing models, according to Amazon. All models of Fire TV, including older ones, are set to receive Dialogue Boost, which allows you to boost the volume of spoken dialogue without making the other sounds in the show or movie any louder.

That’s a welcome antidote to how shows all seem to make everyone speak in whispers just long enough for me to turn my volume up so that I can hear them, and then wham. There’s an explosion or a jet that races by and causes my walls to shake, my eardrums to explode, and my hands to frantically reach for the volume button on the remote control.