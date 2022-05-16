Amber Heard Denies Shitting in Johnny Depp’s Bed, Says It Was His Yorkie

On Monday, Amber Heard told a Virgina courtroom that Johnny Depp’s teacup yorkie, Boo, was to blame for the now infamous poop found in their bed—the same poop that Depp previously alleged belonged to Heard—after the dog ate weed.

Heard responded to a previous allegation that the crap was a joke “gone horribly wrong.” She said that was “absolutely not” the case.

Videos by VICE

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I don’t know what grown woman does,” Heard told the jury. “I was also not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart … I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love.”

During this fight in 2016, Heard said Depp grabbed her pubic bone.

Days later, she and her friends were getting ready to go to the California musical festival Coachella. That’s when Heard put the yorkie on the bed. Heard said that Boo had suffered digestive issues ever since the dog had eaten Depp’s weed as a puppy. Depp’s dog typically avoided pooping on the bed, so Heard placed Boo on it to prevent an accident, she told the court. In the end, the dog did poop on the bed, Heard said.

The poop in the bed has become one of the most talked-about moments of the trial, and was even mocked by SNL this weekend. Depp previously said that the poop on the bed was too big to be produced by a teacup yorkie and blamed Heard.

“It was so outside, so bizarre, and so grotesque that I could only laugh,” Depp said earlier in the trial. Depp’s former driver, Starling Jenkins, also told the court previously that he spoke to Heard about the “surprise” she left on the bed while he drove her to the music festival. Heard maintains they didn’t speak at all.

Monday marks Heard’s third day on the stand as part of a multimillion-dollar defamation trial launched by Depp in response to an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post. The article chronicles Heard’s experiences with domestic assault, and while she didn’t name Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean star maintains it cost him his career. Heard is countersuing.

The actors have accused each other of abuse and maintain their own innocence. Depp said Heard severed his finger, while Heard has alleged that Depp penetrated her with a bottle and performed a “cavity search” on her. A UK court has already ruled that Depp likely abused Heard. Heard’s cross-examination is expected to start this week.