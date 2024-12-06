americans-can-buy-weed-from-snoop-dogg-online-now

Some things just go together perfectly. Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. And Snoop Dogg and weed.

About five months after opening up his first licensed cannabis dispensary in California, the rapper has taken his business model online. On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg launched his digital store that now ships products across the United States. His store is fitting called S.W.E.D., which stands for Smoke Weed Every Day.

The collection includes different strains and tobacco products as well as accessories like rolling trays, vaporizers, and apparel. The company’s release said the shop offers “a complete lifestyle experience with products hand-selected by Snoop himself.” What customers have come to expect from his LA shop, along with his Amsterdam coffee shop that offers THC-infused drinks, will also be available online.

“Designed for the discerning smoker, S.W.E.D.’s products combine unmatched quality with an authentic and vibrant heritage,” the company’s bio states.

If you’re curious about the legality of THC being shipped, there are different regulations per state which means some of the items won’t be able to go to places like Arizona or Oregon. Snoop Dogg gave a statement to Forbes regarding the fight against THC and hemp-derived products. He doesn’t seem concerned.

“This plant is for the people—it’s always been about unity. With SWED.com, I’m making sure no one gets left out, no matter what’s happening with regulations around the country,” he said to the outlet. “Everyone deserves access to what the plant has to offer.”

Over the years, no one has been more public in their cannabis fandom than the “Gin and Tonic” singer. In 2023, he vocally shared his support of the NBA’s policy change to drop marijuana from the list of banned substances, pointing out its health benefits for athletes.

