An Adorable Beat-Em-Up Where You Can Pilot a Mech? Sign Me Right up for What ‘MechAnimals’ Has To Offer

While looking at the Steam description for the upcoming MechAnimals, something stood out to me. A comparison of Hades meets Mario 3D World, combining roguelike action with cutesy and playful platforming. Intrigued by the concept, there are plenty of other games I could quickly compare this one to, as well. Castle Crashers, but done in the style of an Illumination movie. Cutesy, yet deadly, all wrapped together with bouncy and whimsical animations. I mean, that part makes sense, at least. MechAnimals is the debut title for a team of former Illumination members, and it looks like it could steal my heart. Especially since I can whollop on enemies in a massive mech suit.

Screenshot: BouncyBrain

Go Tiny or Go Big. Beat the Crap Out of Anything That Gets in Your Way in ‘Mechanimals’, and Bring Some Friends

Procedural generation. Adorable animals. Massive mechs. MechAnimals is screaming my name in every conceivable way possible. Its cutesy art style, paired with the seemingly well-crafted chaos that I crave from games like this, is completely my style. Knowing that former Illumination animators brought this world to life makes complete sense. It’s got the same type of energy as a Despicable Me movie; adorable creatures causing as much mischief as possible. But most importantly? I can jump into a Mech whenever I want to and beat the tar out of anything that gets in my way.

Videos by VICE

Look, we also know that people can get a little heated in co-op games. That’s why it’s important to note that there’s a dueling ground in MechAnimals, too. That way, if you’ve got some partners that don’t work well together and keep taking the credit when it isn’t due? You can let them duke it out and see who the best player between them really is. Just make sure you’re taking care of the Seven Deadly Bosses first before heading into this grudge match.

Play video Video via BouncyBrain on YouTube Video via BouncyBrain on YouTube

MechAnimals seems to have the potential to break plenty of new players onto the scene when it releases. The art is adorable, the concept is great, and the ability to just whollop your friends if they get on your nerves? Perfect. It’s great stress relief, and if Double Dragon taught us anything, it’s the best way to end a game. That being said? MechAnimals is a much better name than its original title, Full Steam: Fluffy X Machina.